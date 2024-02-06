Angela Kenny is among the thousands of Scots currently on NHS waiting lists for a heart procedure.
The married mother-of-three, from Clackmannanshire, first noticed problems in 2020 when she developed symptoms of atrial fibrillation (AF) - an irregular rhythm which can feel to sufferers as though their heart is "fluttering".
After a four week wait, Mrs Kenny underwent a successful cardioversion – a procedure which uses a controlled electric shock to shock her heart back into a normal rhythm.
However, in September 2023 the 57-year-old once again went into AF.
Since then, she has been unable to return to her work as a care assistant in a hospital in Forth Valley.
READ MORE:
- Cardiology waiting lists at record levels amid 'worrying' increase in heart disease deaths
- Inside the NHS: What do rising heart attack death rates tell us?
- Covid vaccines, the GMC, and the row over Aseem Malhotra
When she saw a cardiologist in November, she was told she would have to wait longer for the procedure this time.
She said: “They said I might wait eight to nine weeks for another cardioversion, but I’ve been living with this for four months already."
If the procedure is unsuccessful, Mrs Kenny may require an ablation instead, but the waiting times for this are even longer.
The intervention corrects abnormal heart rhythms by applying either freezing, or applying heat, to the area of the heart causing arrhythmia.
Mrs Kenny said: “The cardiologist told me waiting time for ablation in our area is between nine and 10 months."
In the meantime, Mrs Kenny, who has three daughters, is growing increasingly worried.
“I have constant palpitations, am breathless, tired and dizzy,” she said.
Heart problems are prevalent in her family.
Mrs Kenny's father died after a heart attack aged 39, and her sister Teresa survived a cardiac arrest 12 years ago and has had an internal defibrillator fitted.
Last month, Mrs Kenny experienced chest pains and called an ambulance only to be told there were none in her area and to make her own way to A&E.
Luckily, husband Brian was able to take her, but she waited five hours before finally being seen by a doctor at 3am.
She was told the pain was due to the AF.
“I’m anxious because the longer this goes on the more damage there could be to my heart, and it could ultimately cause heart failure.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here