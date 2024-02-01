There currently are 19 Haute Dolci locations in the UK, found across in London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Edinburgh.

Brunch options at the newest 60-cover restaurant include an English breakfast royale with sausages, crispy hash browns, sautéed mushrooms and rashers.

On the sweet menu is San Sebastien Basque cheesecake, s'more cookie dough, or a 'croffle' half dipped in Belgian chocolate and served with a scoop of vanilla gelato.

A range of non-alcoholic cocktails will also be available.

Pictured: Haute Dolci specialises in luxury desserts and brunch (Image: Supplied)

The management team at Haute Dolci Perth said: “We are thrilled to be bringing its delicious luxe desserts and brunch offering to Perth.

"The site is now fully open to the public, and we are very excited to be celebrating the grand launch."

The Haute Dolci brand was founded in 2018 by Nizam Mohamed, with its first Scottish venture located on level three of the St James Quarter in Edinburgh.

