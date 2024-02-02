The Scottish Conservatives polled 16% and the Scottish Liberal Democrats 8%, with 7% opting for other parties.

Polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice said the figures would translate into both the SNP winning 23 seats, down 25 for the SNP compared to 2019 and up 22 for Labour.

The Tories would be unchanged on six seats and the Lib Dems up one with five.

Mr Yousaf has set his party the target of winning all six Tory seats and a majority of seats at the election, meaning at least 29 of the 57 there will be after boundary changes.

The poll found 48% of decided likely voters backed Independence, with 52% against.

The survey also looked ahead to the Holyrood election in 2026, suggesting the SNP retains a small lead, but could fall to 44 seats from the 64 won in 2021, securing 35% of the constituency vote and 31% of the list vote.

Labour, on the other hand, would win 41 seats, up 22, by taking 31% on the constituency vote and 29% on the list vote.

The Tories would return 22 MSPs, down from 31, while the LibDems would increase from five seats to 12 and the Greens increase from eight to 10.

Sir John said: “The SNP and Labour remain locked in a close contest for supremacy in Scotland at the next Westminster election.

“Despite there being no sign of any erosion of support for independence, the SNP are having to deal with the backdrop of a relatively unpopular leader and a record in Government with which many of their supporters are unhappy.

“Yet it looks though the cry to vote Labour to help kick the Tories out may not be enough to propel Sir Keir Starmer’s party into a decisive lead north of the border.

“Both parties still have a lot of campaigning to do.”

Eilidh Whiteford, a senior adviser to True North and a former SNP MP, said her party had a lead over Labour “despite extremely difficult headwinds”, but momentum building for Labour could result in voters switching sides.

Scottish Labour deputy Dame Jackie Baillie said: “At the next general election, Scotland can boot the Tories out of Downing Street and put Scotland’s voice at the heart of government by voting Labour.”

A Tory spokesperson said it was “clear that the Scottish public is growing increasingly disillusioned with the scandal-ridden SNP and their independence obsession – which was highlighted again at the Covid inquiry this week”.

Survation questioned 1,029 people between January 23 and 25.