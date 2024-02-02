The works at Ratho included the installation of a specialist netting system to reduce the potential of rocks falling onto the line, improving safety.

Replacement buses were deployed to keep customers moving, with the alternative routes between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Shotts and Carstairs also providing options for those who needed to travel.

These will now be discontinued.

✅ Our services in the Central Belt return to normal tomorrow (Fri 2 Feb) after @NetworkRailScot completed essential engineering works between Edinburgh and Glasgow at Ratho. The work involved installing specialist netting to reduce the potential for rocks to fall onto the line. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 1, 2024

Network Rail said staff have worked flat out throughout the week to complete the project, and that all services will return to normal from the first service tomorrow on Friday.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “We know how disruptive these engineering works have been for customers and thank them for their patience over the past few days.

"We are delighted that all impacted routes will be open for business and we look forward to welcoming customers back to the railway on Friday."



Liam Sumpter, route director for Scotland’s Railway, added: “Our engineers have worked non-stop since Sunday night, removing tons of loose rock and installing new netting to help secure the area.

“This project could not have been have been delivered without a short closure of the line, and we’ve completed it as quickly as possible to get our customers back on the move.



“I want to thank our engineers for their hard work and our passengers for their patience while we delivered this safety-critical investment in Scotland’s Railway.”