Rail services across the Central Belt have returned to normal after vital engineering works were completed.
Scotrail said that the £1 million project between Glasgow and Edinburgh had been “disruptive” and thanked passengers for their patience.
The works at Ratho included the installation of a specialist netting system to reduce the potential of rocks falling onto the line, improving safety.
Replacement buses were deployed to keep customers moving, with the alternative routes between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Shotts and Carstairs also providing options for those who needed to travel.
These will now be discontinued.
✅ Our services in the Central Belt return to normal tomorrow (Fri 2 Feb) after @NetworkRailScot completed essential engineering works between Edinburgh and Glasgow at Ratho. The work involved installing specialist netting to reduce the potential for rocks to fall onto the line.— ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 1, 2024
Network Rail said staff have worked flat out throughout the week to complete the project, and that all services will return to normal from the first service tomorrow on Friday.
READ MORE: Ayrshire trains to Glasgow hit by rush-hour signalling fault
Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “We know how disruptive these engineering works have been for customers and thank them for their patience over the past few days.
"We are delighted that all impacted routes will be open for business and we look forward to welcoming customers back to the railway on Friday."
Liam Sumpter, route director for Scotland’s Railway, added: “Our engineers have worked non-stop since Sunday night, removing tons of loose rock and installing new netting to help secure the area.
READ MORE: ScotRail advises essential travel only on Edinburgh to Glasgow line
“This project could not have been have been delivered without a short closure of the line, and we’ve completed it as quickly as possible to get our customers back on the move.
“I want to thank our engineers for their hard work and our passengers for their patience while we delivered this safety-critical investment in Scotland’s Railway.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel