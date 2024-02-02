A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 61-year-old in Rutherglen. 

Ann Coll was found with serious injuries at a property in Newfield Place at around 12.45am on Friday 22 December last year. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her death was treated as suspicious following a post-mortem examination.

Following enquiries, officers have arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with her death.

Police Scotland said that further enquiries remain ongoing.