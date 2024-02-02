A popular beachfront music festival in the Inner Hebrides that was cancelled last year due to "extreme weather conditions" has announced its return from July 12-14 this year.
Tiree Music Festival said today that more than half of ticket holders from the 2023 edition have opted to roll their tickets over in order to attend this year's festival. The remaining 45% of tickets will go on sale at 11am tomorrow, Saturday, February 3.
Daniel Gillespie, Artistic Director for Tiree Music Festival, said: “It’s been an incredible team effort for our small island festival to regroup after last year’s devastating cancellation and we are so grateful to all those who have chosen to support the festival and roll their tickets over so they can join us on Tiree this summer.
Tiree Music Festival cancelled amid extreme weather conditions
“Our sights are now firmly set on July and what will be an incredible three days of music and joy that TMF has become known for. I have no doubt that the two-year wait will make it all the sweeter and we look forward to another special sell-out festival.”
The organisers are working on the line-up, saying today: "In terms of acts, audiences can expect the usual mix of established and emerging local, national and international talent spanning pop, folk and roots music. Some acts will be rolling their appearances over from last year but it’ll be spring before we’ve got a full confirmed line-up".
Island music festival to be the biggest yet
Last July the festival team had to make the "incredibly difficult" decision to cancel the event amid extremely strong winds. The event had promised such acts as Wet Wet Wet, Tide Lines and Skerryvore.
All campers were secured with accommodation overnight in accordance with the pre-planned evacuation process, a statement on Thursday night added.
The statement added: "Due to the extreme weather conditions we have taken the incredibly difficult but necessary decision to cancel Tree Music Festival 2023 and vacate all campers, glampers, visitors and vendors to safety.
Skerryvore: Daniel Gillespie on his love for Tiree
"The safety of everyone on site is our number one priority and this decision is based on the advice of trusted partner authorities and our on-site health and safety, security, medical and event management teams following the extreme weather conditions we are facing".
The Oban ferry terminal became a temporary shelter for stranded travellers after the last-minute cancellation.
The award-wining festival was co-founded in 2010 by Skerryvore's Daniel Gillespie and his childhood friend Stewart MacLennan.
Skipinnish and Callum Beattie are among the many popular acts who have entertained fans at the festival. Sandi Thom played one of the first festivals and then came back for its 10th year. It has also attracted such artists as Dougie Maclean and Scouting for Girls.
* www.tireemusicfestival.co.uk
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here