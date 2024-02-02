Daniel Gillespie, Artistic Director for Tiree Music Festival, said: “It’s been an incredible team effort for our small island festival to regroup after last year’s devastating cancellation and we are so grateful to all those who have chosen to support the festival and roll their tickets over so they can join us on Tiree this summer.

Tiree Music Festival cancelled amid extreme weather conditions

“Our sights are now firmly set on July and what will be an incredible three days of music and joy that TMF has become known for. I have no doubt that the two-year wait will make it all the sweeter and we look forward to another special sell-out festival.”

The organisers are working on the line-up, saying today: "In terms of acts, audiences can expect the usual mix of established and emerging local, national and international talent spanning pop, folk and roots music. Some acts will be rolling their appearances over from last year but it’ll be spring before we’ve got a full confirmed line-up".

Island music festival to be the biggest yet

Last July the festival team had to make the "incredibly difficult" decision to cancel the event amid extremely strong winds. The event had promised such acts as Wet Wet Wet, Tide Lines and Skerryvore.

All campers were secured with accommodation overnight in accordance with the pre-planned evacuation process, a statement on Thursday night added.

The statement added: "Due to the extreme weather conditions we have taken the incredibly difficult but necessary decision to cancel Tree Music Festival 2023 and vacate all campers, glampers, visitors and vendors to safety.

Skerryvore: Daniel Gillespie on his love for Tiree

"The safety of everyone on site is our number one priority and this decision is based on the advice of trusted partner authorities and our on-site health and safety, security, medical and event management teams following the extreme weather conditions we are facing".

The Oban ferry terminal became a temporary shelter for stranded travellers after the last-minute cancellation.

Music fans arriving at the Tiree festival site (Image: PR)The award-wining festival was co-founded in 2010 by Skerryvore's Daniel Gillespie and his childhood friend Stewart MacLennan.

Skipinnish and Callum Beattie are among the many popular acts who have entertained fans at the festival. Sandi Thom played one of the first festivals and then came back for its 10th year. It has also attracted such artists as Dougie Maclean and Scouting for Girls.

* www.tireemusicfestival.co.uk