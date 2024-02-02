The developer has put forward the plans to City of Edinburgh Council this week following consultation.

It said the brownfield Dundee Street and Dundee Terrace site "appears to have been utilised to service the adjacent historic railway line".

It said the plans are for the "creation of managed student accommodation units, with a mix of studios and cluster flats, that will seek to ease the current student homelessness crisis acknowledged by the council".

It will include a car-free development that promotes cycling, walking and use of public transport and "the positive redevelopment of an under utilised brownfield site on the edge of the city centre and within a prominent street scene location in the Dalry/Fountainbridge community".

Glencairn, founded in 2011, is an Edinburgh developer that specialises in brownfield and derelict building redevelopment with a focus on the residential and student sectors.

It said: "Notable projects include the Bellevue Colonies, Liberton Barns and most recently the State Cinema on Great Junction Street. This saw a building on the at risk register carefully reimagined into 38 residential apartments while saving many much loved architectural features of the 1930s building."

Historic Scottish law firm declares £40m target after 'incredibly busy year'

Thorntons, the long-established Dundee law firm, has reported a fall in profits and rise in turnover amid challenging trading conditions and major expansion in its last financial year.

New accounts show profit before members’ remuneration and profit shares at Thorntons dipped to £9.18 million for the year to May 31, 2023 from £10.1m the previous time. Despite a backdrop of "unsettled" political leadership at UK and Scottish government level, a "sluggish economy, higher inflation and rising interest rates", the firm reported that it had hiked gross income by 8.2% to £37.8m, as trading across most business areas "remained strong".

The Herald lines up major Budget Briefing

The last UK Government Budget to be announced before the next general election will be in focus at a special event hosted by The Herald in March.

A range of experts will gather at The Herald’s office in Glasgow to analyse the key announcements the morning after Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt presents the Budget to the House of Commons on Wednesday March 6.

It will be the UK Government’s last Budget before the country goes to the polls in a general election for the first time since 2019, which will perhaps give the contents of Mr Hunt’s red box more political weight than usual. The Herald has invited a host of influential experts to analyse and debate the big news at a Budget Briefing Breakfast, which will be held at its Bath Street office on Thursday March 7, from 9am to 11.30am.