Proposals for student housing at a site originally used as a railway service area have been unveiled.
Developer Glencairn has lodged plans for student housing for 206 and a community unit which is to house the parent and pregnancy charity.
The developer has put forward the plans to City of Edinburgh Council this week following consultation.
It said the brownfield Dundee Street and Dundee Terrace site "appears to have been utilised to service the adjacent historic railway line".
It said the plans are for the "creation of managed student accommodation units, with a mix of studios and cluster flats, that will seek to ease the current student homelessness crisis acknowledged by the council".
It will include a car-free development that promotes cycling, walking and use of public transport and "the positive redevelopment of an under utilised brownfield site on the edge of the city centre and within a prominent street scene location in the Dalry/Fountainbridge community".
Glencairn, founded in 2011, is an Edinburgh developer that specialises in brownfield and derelict building redevelopment with a focus on the residential and student sectors.
It said: "Notable projects include the Bellevue Colonies, Liberton Barns and most recently the State Cinema on Great Junction Street. This saw a building on the at risk register carefully reimagined into 38 residential apartments while saving many much loved architectural features of the 1930s building."
