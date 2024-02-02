A woman has died in the hospital after falling from the window of a property in Irvine.

Police were called to a report of a woman having fallen from the window of a flat in Warrix Avenue around 12:55pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and a 45-year-old woman was taken by air ambulance to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she later died.

READ MORE: Woman arrested over death of 61-year-old in Rutherglen

Her next of kin are aware, police said. 

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1500 of Thursday, 1 February, 2024.”