Emergency services attended and a 45-year-old woman was taken by air ambulance to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she later died.

Her next of kin are aware, police said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1500 of Thursday, 1 February, 2024.”