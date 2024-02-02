Worldwide the games market is believed to be worth more than music and film combined at $184bn, while Holyrood says it contributes over £188m to the Scottish economy annually.

The Scottish Government has given its backing to the creation of a national games strategy, aiming to create a more successful games ecosystem in Scotland and ensure the country can support the sector more effectively as it continues to grow and evolve.

The Scottish Games Network will lead the creation of an ‘action plan’ which will provide tangible, actionable recommendations to increase knowledge of and support for games.

The organisation will reach out to and welcome involvement from all participants, across industry, education, the public sector and beyond to gather evidence and ensure the strategy is informed by and supports the whole games ecosystem.

Dates for a series of workshops across Scotland and online will be announced in the near future.

Brian Baglow, the director of the Scottish Games Network, said: "The games sector is Scotland’s secret weapon. We have far more to offer Scotland’s economy and future as a digital society than anyone realises.

"However, we do not yet have the same recognition as other areas such as data, fintech, or film.

"The creation of a national strategy will enable us to increase the understanding of the enormous potential of games, increase the support for the ecosystem as a whole and position Scotland as a pioneer in this incredible industry.

Shona Robison, the Deputy First Minister of Scotland, said: "Scotland has a rich heritage in producing pioneering games and the industry is filled with talent, innovation and creativity. I saw this first-hand when I joined representatives of the sector for a roundtable discussion last November.

"The Scottish Government recognises the contribution that the sector already makes and the potential it has to contribute further social, cultural and economic benefits. That is why I have backed the industry to create a National Action Plan for Games in Scotland that boosts and accelerates growth and job creation, as well as amplifying the global reputation of one of Scotland’s most promising and diverse sectors."

Yasmin Sulaiman, VP of Partnerships at Codebase, said: "The Scottish Games Network has played a huge role in celebrating and supporting the games community in Scotland, and we’re excited to collaborate with Brian in the development of this new national games strategy.

"Through major initiatives like the Scottish Government’s Techscaler platform, CodeBase exists to build better startup ecosystems, and in Scotland, the games community is an integral part of that mission."

Daniel Wood, Acting CO-CEO of Ukie, said: "We applaud the Scottish Government’s decision to create a national games strategy, recognising the pivotal role of video games in driving economic growth and innovation.

"Ukie is looking forward to helping lead this work, improving the recognition of the games industry in Scotland and increasing the support provided to Scottish games businesses."