Almost 18 million people were directly affected across the two countries, with at least 300,000 buildings destroyed or badly damaged.

But in the 12 months since a huge humanitarian effort has swung into action to help those whose lives were destroyed by disaster which struck the two countries on February 6.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has marshalled the resources of 14 different charities and 31 local organisations to deliver aid across the region and provide life-saving support to the millions in need.

Supplies of food, clean water and power were disrupted, and hospitals and schools were damaged or put out of action entirely.

In Turkey, 3 million people have been displaced to other parts of the country while many others are now living in overcrowded tents in camps and adapted shipping containers.

In Syria, the devastation struck at a time when the country was already reeling from civil war and a decade of instability.

The Middle eastern country has one of the largest displaced populations in the world, with around 60% of people in the north-west forced to flee their homes to avoid conflict.

Many people were already living in temporary shelters and tent camps with limited access to food, clean water and healthcare.

The earthquakes added another crisis on top of an already devastating situation. Estimates show that around 2 million people are living in camps and shelters in north-west Syria because of the war, and resources have been placed under even more strain by the arrival of families whose homes were destroyed or badly damaged by the earthquakes.

In the days after the crisis, more than £151m was raised, which includes £5 million matched by the UK Government through the Aid Match scheme.

More than £13 million came from donations in Scotland – the equivalent of £2 for every person in Scotland - with £500,000 being donated by the Scottish Government in the aftermath of the crisis.

This appeal was the third largest in the DEC’s 60-year history and in the first three months 40,300 households received cash or voucher payments to help meet their basic needs, while 427,000 people were provided with access to safe drinking water.

During the past six months, £31.5 million was spent, with £10.0 million in Turkey and £20.8 million in Syria – where needs were more acute due to the breakdown in government support structures caused by the war.

Aid flowed into the two countries thanks to the DEC appeal. More than 126,000 people received food assistance through emergency food parcels and vouchers for food in Turkey, while 46,800 people were given household items such as blankets, mattresses and clothing.

Other initiatives saw 54,200 hygiene kits distributed, while 154,000 benefitted from cash or voucher assistance to buy food, clothes or basic household goods.

Support has gone beyond material items, with 12,900 people given mental health and psychosocial therapy, while 11,700 children received educational kits to support their return to school.

In Syria the effort has been just as great, with 143,000 people receiving emergency food parcels and vouchers for food 103,000 being given household items to replace what they had lost, among other aid efforts.

Almost a million people affected by the disaster have been given access to safe drinking water, a key need which has been gratefully received in communities where infrastructure was wiped away.

Marble worker Mounir (name changed to protect his anonymity) was living with his family (wife and 9 children) in their house in a neighborhood south of Aleppo, and lost everything when the quakes struck.

The family ended up in a shelter, where they have been trying to piece their lives back together.

He said: “When (DEC partner) OXFAM came to the shelter, we had no water tanks, no water taps, we had almost nothing as the center wasn’t equipped at all.

“Water is life. Without water, no one can live, whether a man, a woman, or a child. Water is the basis for everything.

“They installed water taps, tanks, water and sanitary pipes. Now we have toilets for men and women. And whenever we ran out of water we called them and they responded immediately with big water tanks."

Mounir added: “We thank OXFAM and every other NGO that helped us. Before this intervention, we had to carry water to the toilets. Now we can go easily to the toilet and wash our hands.”

Since August, the second phase of the DEC response has been underway, with an increased focus on helping people recover and rebuild their lives and livelihoods, as well as healthcare and psychosocial support.

Money raised by the DEC’s appeal will continue funding this work until January next year.

Rob Murray, Director for Scotland at DEC partner charity the British Red Cross, said: “The response here in Scotland to this terrible disaster has once again been remarkable. More than £13 million raised - more than £2 for every person across the country - shows how much we care, how much we were all touched by the devastating images in the aftermath of these huge earthquakes.

“I’d also like to thank all the Scottish party leaders at Holyrood who came together once again to encourage the public to respond and also the Scottish Government for contributing half a million pounds to the Appeal.

“With this funding all DEC members here in Scotland have been able to make a real difference to people’s lives over the past year.”

He added: “In both Turkey and Syria, our Red Crescent colleagues have been able to help well over a million people whose lives were shattered in seconds by the earthquakes. We have been able to save lives and help families regain their independence on their long road to recovery.

“A huge thanks to everyone who has made this possible.”