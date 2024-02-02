Glasgow City Council has confirmed the contract for the next phase, the Argyle Street West Avenue, has been awarded to Rainton Construction (Scotland) Ltd.

READ MORE: Argyle Street transformation date has now been confirmed

Work is expected to begin on-site in early summer 2024, with completion in late autumn 2025.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council and chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet, said: "Our Avenues programme is focused on making our city centre streets more attractive and easier to get around - with this particular contract set to deliver work that will transform Argyle Street between the junction with Union Street and the Kingston Bridge."

The Argyle Street West Avenue will stretch between where Argyle Street passes under the Kingston Bridge and the intersection of Argyle and Union Streets.

READ MORE: Glasgow city centre revamp to begin this month

New pavements and roads will be built with cycleways and what the council calls "green/blue infrastructure" - such as trees and raingardens.

The Avenue has a low-level railway line running alongside its full length and so Glasgow City Council adds the caveat that work is subject to limitations as a result of this.

The £115m Avenues programme is funded through the Glasgow City Region City Deal, which is funded by the Scottish and UK Governments.

The Glasgow City Region City Deal will see both governments each provide £500m of funding for infrastructure projects.