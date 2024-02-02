Council officials have now confirmed the successful bidder for a £5.8 million project to deliver a major construction project in Glasgow.
As exclusively told by The Herald earlier this week, the next phase of the Glasgow City Region City Deal Avenues programme will commence at a cost of £5.827m.
Glasgow City Council has confirmed the contract for the next phase, the Argyle Street West Avenue, has been awarded to Rainton Construction (Scotland) Ltd.
READ MORE: Argyle Street transformation date has now been confirmed
Work is expected to begin on-site in early summer 2024, with completion in late autumn 2025.
Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council and chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet, said: "Our Avenues programme is focused on making our city centre streets more attractive and easier to get around - with this particular contract set to deliver work that will transform Argyle Street between the junction with Union Street and the Kingston Bridge."
The Argyle Street West Avenue will stretch between where Argyle Street passes under the Kingston Bridge and the intersection of Argyle and Union Streets.
READ MORE: Glasgow city centre revamp to begin this month
New pavements and roads will be built with cycleways and what the council calls "green/blue infrastructure" - such as trees and raingardens.
The Avenue has a low-level railway line running alongside its full length and so Glasgow City Council adds the caveat that work is subject to limitations as a result of this.
The £115m Avenues programme is funded through the Glasgow City Region City Deal, which is funded by the Scottish and UK Governments.
The Glasgow City Region City Deal will see both governments each provide £500m of funding for infrastructure projects.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel