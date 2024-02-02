Angela Rayner has cast further doubt on Labour’s plan to invest up to £28billion a year in the green economy if it wins power, calling the number “arbitrary”.
Despite her party promoting the number in the first place, the deputy leader said on a visit to Scotland: “It’s not about just throwing a figure out there willy-nilly.”
It follows Sir Keir Starmer and other senior Labour figures backing away from the plan and saying the investment, funded by borrowing, is contingent on the party’s “fiscal rules”.
Labour originally promised in 2021 to invest £28bn a year until 2030 in green projects if it came to power, but then slowly backtracked after the Tories seized on it to attack them.
Last year shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the figure would be a target to work towards in the second half of a first parliament.
While Sir Keir said last month it was possible a Labour government would “borrow less”.
Several media reports have claimed the Labour hierarchy wants to abandon the pledge.
Ms Rayner was speaking on a visit to the Glenkinchie distillery in East Lothian alongside Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on Friday.
She denied there was confusion around Labour’s policy on green investment, saying the party would secure £3 of private investment for every £1 of public money it spent.
She said: “It’s not about just throwing a figure out there willy-nilly, and saying we’ll just put that in. It’s got to be part of applying to our fiscal rules.
“This is about identifying where that money will be spent, and when, how quickly we can get that off the ground in a sustainable way to secure the public money and secure that three times the amount of private investment.
“They’re the rules that we’re applying to that money. Therefore it’s arbitrary to say, well every year it will be £28 billion by immediately the first day.
“We don’t even know what the public finances are going to be like.”
Pressed on whether her party was moving away from the £28bn figure, she said: “No, we’re saying that we want to ramp up to £28bn. But we’re not just going to throw money out there.
“The fiscal rules that Rachel [Reeves] has applied to that money is that it has to be about investment in jobs of the future as part of our industrial strategy.”
Jobs in steel and home retrofitting would be among these jobs, she said.
In Scotland to promote Labour’s “new deal for working people” banning exploitative zero-hours contracts and fire-and-rehire practices, she repeated her rejection of SNP calls to devolve employment laws to Holyrood.
The SNP has also called for Ms Rayner to back lifting the two-child benefit cap.
She said Labour had a strategy to bring down child poverty, but it “cannot make unfunded spending commitments now”.
She said a parliamentary Bill on better employment law 100 days of a Labour government.
“I’ll be making sure, hopefully if we win the general election, as deputy prime minister that we stick to it. Because that is crucial for me, it’s been one of my big priorities,” she said.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel