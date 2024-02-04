Scotland’s civil service has been “captured wholesale” by the SNP, a senior Labour source has claimed.
The accusation comes after an email shared with the UK Covid Inquiry showed a senior official warning ministers during the pandemic that holding Spain to "a much higher level of scrutiny” when judging travel exemptions could have an impact on an independent Scotland being allowed into the EU.
"It won't matter how much ministers might justify it on health grounds,” Scott Wightman, the Director of External Affairs said. “The Spanish Government will conclude it is entirely political; they won't forget; there is a real possibility they will never approve EU membership for an independent Scotland as a result."
READ MORE: Tories demand probe into 'politicised' Government officials under SNP
The message, sent to Nicola Sturgeon, John Swinney and other senior figures, has already sparked a row, with the Scottish Conservatives writing to Permanent Secretary John-Paul Marks asking him to investigate.
A Labour source told the Herald on Sunday: "That a civil servant would not just think this way but contribute it to a policy discussion shows the extent of how pervasive the thought process of constitutional division has become in the civil service.
“They have been captured wholesale and the lines between political interest and public service have not just become blurred, they have disappeared."
They also described it as a “terrible take on international relations".
“The idea that a Spanish government would set a decades-old week-long slight in the chaos of a pandemic ahead of the threat of domestic secessionist movements is risible.
“It calls into question the quality of advice ministers are receiving as well as the loss of perspective and clear analysis.”
The day after Mr Wightman’s email, Scotland lifted its restrictions on Spain, before then reinstating them five days later alongside the rest of the UK when Covid numbers there worsened.
The Scottish Government has insisted both decisions - which were announced by then Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf - were taken on the basis of epidemiological evidence.
READ MORE: Civil servant said Spain may block EU entry if travel not allowed
In his letter to Mr Marks, Tory MSP Donald Cameron an independent Scotland applying for EU membership could not possibly be within the remit of a civil servant in a devolved administration, and asked Mr Marks if he therefore considered it had been “an expression of a political view”.
Urging Mr Marks to enforce the Civil Service Code, which requires staff to be politically neutrality, Mr Cameron said the apparent impartiality risked undermining public trust.
Commenting on his letter, the Tory MSP added: “Much of the evidence at the UK Covid Inquiry points to an alarming and unacceptable politicisation of Scottish civil servants working for the SNP Government.
“Civil servants have a duty to be politically neutral yet it’s clear that many are, or were, acting in the SNP’s political interests. This is wrong.
“Of course, the danger of civil servants ‘going native’ is not helped when SNP ministers deploy them on areas that are outwith the Scottish Government’s remit, such as their independence propaganda papers.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Throughout the pandemic the prime focus and intention of Ministers, clinicians and officials across the Scottish Government was to protect the people of Scotland from the harms of Covid 19, as noted in the closing statement made to the UK Covid 19 Inquiry Module 2A hearings.
"The Permanent Secretary will respond to the letter received in due course.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel