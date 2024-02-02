A dental business established more than 70 years ago has changed hands for the first time for more than a quarter of a century.
Anniesland Cross Dental has been owned by Jason Fisher since 1998 and was brought to market by property agent Christie & Co to allow him to retire.
It has been purchased by Alexander Jeffcoate, who owns one other practice in Glasgow.
Described by Christie & Co as a “successful, mixed-income dental practice” with one fully-equipped surgery, Anniesland Cross Dental has around 3,300 registered patients.
The confidential sales process was conducted by Joel Mannix, associate director at Christie & Co.
Mr Fisher said: “I was a single-handed practitioner for 26 years and decided that it was time to take things easier. Joel found me the perfect buyer, who has already been a huge hit with the patients and the staff. He already has ambitious plans for the practice, and I am certain he will make a huge success of it.”
Mr Jeffcoate, new owner of Anniesland Cross Dental, said: “I bought my first dental practice, Dalmuir Dental Care now Vanguard Dental Dalmuir, in September 2022 and have since enjoyed the challenge of running the business alongside working as a dentist.
“I decided to buy Anniesland Cross Dental as it presented a great opportunity to acquire a busy dental practice in a great location. The practice is longstanding and has a good reputation locally with many of the patients."
Outlining expansion plans, he said: “The practice currently has one surgery. However, there is space to increase the number of surgeries within the existing building footprint. I plan to renovate the practice. The increased surgery numbers and renovation will allow the practice to register more NHS patients and continue to deliver the highest standard of care.”
Mr Mannix said: “Following 26 years of successful ownership, it was a hard decision for Jason to bring Anniesland Cross Dental to market. However, through a…confidential sales process we identified the perfect buyer in Alexander, and I’m sure that he will take the practice to further success and continue the good reputation that Jason has established over the decades.
“We continue to sell the majority of practices in Scotland to independent buyers, and this deal is no exception. We expect this trend to carry on well into 2024.”
