The 'first-of-its-kind' experience will see guests staying for two nights at each hotel and first-class rail travel between each location.

Hotel group Rocco Forte Hotels said the journey is ideal "for those seeking cultural highlights, with authentic local experiences to explore in each of the destinations".

Guests will be able to meander through London in a fleet of Mini-Coopers, visit the street markets in Palermo, and discover Munich’s street art scene on a private tour.

The trip also "showcases the benefits of slow travel" as guests take in locations such as the Brenner Pass over the Alps and the plains of northern Italy, Rocco Forte Hotels added.

Meanwhile, a regional government in Spain has confirmed plans to establish a new direct air connection to Scotland.

The Government of the Principality of Asturias is currently examining the possibility of establishing new connections to more than a dozen European destinations from Asturias Airport.

A new connection to Edinburgh is listed as one of the destinations being 'actively explored' by the region, alongside connections to cities such as Marseille, Berlin, Manchester, Bologna, Oslo and Warsaw.