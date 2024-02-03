A hotel group has launched a 'Modern-day Grand Tour' between Scotland and Sicily.
The 16-day adventure kicks off in Edinburgh before visiting London, Brussels, Berlin, Munich, Florence, Rome, and Palermo.
The 'first-of-its-kind' experience will see guests staying for two nights at each hotel and first-class rail travel between each location.
Hotel group Rocco Forte Hotels said the journey is ideal "for those seeking cultural highlights, with authentic local experiences to explore in each of the destinations".
READ MORE: New airline route planned to connect Scotland and north of Spain
Guests will be able to meander through London in a fleet of Mini-Coopers, visit the street markets in Palermo, and discover Munich’s street art scene on a private tour.
The trip also "showcases the benefits of slow travel" as guests take in locations such as the Brenner Pass over the Alps and the plains of northern Italy, Rocco Forte Hotels added.
Meanwhile, a regional government in Spain has confirmed plans to establish a new direct air connection to Scotland.
The Government of the Principality of Asturias is currently examining the possibility of establishing new connections to more than a dozen European destinations from Asturias Airport.
A new connection to Edinburgh is listed as one of the destinations being 'actively explored' by the region, alongside connections to cities such as Marseille, Berlin, Manchester, Bologna, Oslo and Warsaw.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here