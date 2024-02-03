From interactive crime scene analysis to harrowing real life stories - CrimeCon is returning to Glasgow with a lineup of leading experts ready to discuss all things true crime.
Billed as the world's leading true crime event, CrimeCon aims to explore often traumatic stories in a supportive and caring, non-sensational environment.
True crime enthusiasts, survivors, criminologists, authors, podcasters, and law enforcement will come together in the city on April 27.
READ MORE: Victim of bigamist says more must be done to stop psychopaths
Nancy Baughen, Event Director of CrimeCon UK, said: “CrimeCon Glasgow is a key event on the CrimeCon UK calendar now.
"We are bringing the most comprehensive and compelling true crime event in the UK back to Glasgow to our engaged and incredibly empathetic supporters.”
The programme also features documentary makers and investigative journalists.
This year, notable guest speakers include Dr Richard Shepherd, one of the UK's leading forensic pathologists who will be talking through some of the most complex cases of his career, as well as best-selling author and forensic psychologist, Kerry Daynes.
Joining the line-up this year is also freelance journalist and PR consultant Penny Farmer, who will be talking about the 40-year search for her brother’s killer as documented in her book Dead in the Water and the award-winning BBC podcast Paradise.
READ MORE: How Bumble conman Kieran Donnelly was accused of abusing women in Hong Kong
For the first time in Scotland, attendees will be able to take part in analysing a crime scene, following a new partnership between CrimeCon UK and Think Forensic.
The interactive CSI experience, popular at both Las Vegas and London CrimeCon events, comes to Glasgow for the first time.
Armed with fingerprint brushes and torches, attendees will be able to lift fingerprints and be put through their paces by expert criminologists and crime scene investigators.
For more information or to book tickets see www.crimecon.co.uk
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here