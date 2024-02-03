True crime enthusiasts, survivors, criminologists, authors, podcasters, and law enforcement will come together in the city on April 27.

READ MORE: Victim of bigamist says more must be done to stop psychopaths

Nancy Baughen, Event Director of CrimeCon UK, said: “CrimeCon Glasgow is a key event on the CrimeCon UK calendar now.

"We are bringing the most comprehensive and compelling true crime event in the UK back to Glasgow to our engaged and incredibly empathetic supporters.”

The programme also features documentary makers and investigative journalists.

This year, notable guest speakers include Dr Richard Shepherd, one of the UK's leading forensic pathologists who will be talking through some of the most complex cases of his career, as well as best-selling author and forensic psychologist, Kerry Daynes.

Joining the line-up this year is also freelance journalist and PR consultant Penny Farmer, who will be talking about the 40-year search for her brother’s killer as documented in her book Dead in the Water and the award-winning BBC podcast Paradise.

READ MORE: How Bumble conman Kieran Donnelly was accused of abusing women in Hong Kong

For the first time in Scotland, attendees will be able to take part in analysing a crime scene, following a new partnership between CrimeCon UK and Think Forensic.

The interactive CSI experience, popular at both Las Vegas and London CrimeCon events, comes to Glasgow for the first time.

Armed with fingerprint brushes and torches, attendees will be able to lift fingerprints and be put through their paces by expert criminologists and crime scene investigators.

For more information or to book tickets see www.crimecon.co.uk