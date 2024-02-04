Anas Sarwar’s alma mater has criticised Labour’s plan to charge VAT on private school fees, warning that it will hurt children receiving bursaries the most.
Mike Martin, the Rector of Hutchesons’ Grammar in Glasgow’s Southside, said the policy would “lead to fewer families being able to educate their children" at the school and add to pressure on cash-strapped local authorities.
Sir Keir Starmer's party believes the change could raise an extra £1.7bn for the Treasury.
Polls suggest the plan is popular, with the most recent YouGov survey suggesting 55% of voters believe private schools should lose their tax exemptions.
But the push has infuriated parents who send their children to fee-paying establishments.
A petition started by Tony Perry, from the Education Not Taxation group, has now been signed by more than 90,000 people.
READ MORE: Hutchesons' is first Scots private school to recognise unions
Hutchesons' - where annual fees range from £12,317 to £15,877 - is one of the country's most prominent independent schools.
Both Mr Sarwar and First Minister Humza Yousaf are former pupils.
The Scottish Labour leader also sends his children to the school.
Speaking to The Herald on Sunday, Mr Martin said: “Adding VAT to fees would lead to fewer families being able to educate their children at our school.
“Hutchesons’ Grammar School provides fee assistance to more than 70 families, nearly 100 pupils.
“These families' finances have been rigorously means tested.
“We know they are not able to increase the contribution they make therefore the impact will affect those on fee assistance the most.
“We also know our wider parent body extremely well and know that many of our families sacrifice a great deal in order to give their children a Hutchesons' education.
“We fear that many of them will also struggle with a 20% increase to their fees.”
He said the school's pupils came from eleven different local authorities, all of which would be “forced to increase spending on additional school places.”
The criticism from the school echoes the Scottish Council for Independent Schools, who warned that forcing their members to hike fees would “place an added strain on the state sector.”
The body, which represents more than 70 fee-paying schools across the country, also warned that the move could "disrupt the education of thousands of children and young people.”
READ MORE: Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar admits 'hypocrisy' over his children's private education
Lorraine Davidson, the group’s Chief Executive said: “The Scottish Council of Independent Schools has commissioned independent analysis of the contribution the sector makes to the economy and the consequences for the state sector of Labour's plans to impose VAT on independent school fees.
“We will make this evidence available to the Scottish Government, CoSLA and political parties as soon as it is available.
“Adding VAT to fees would disrupt the education of thousands of children and young people and place an added strain on the state sector.
“Independent schools in Scotland are committed to working in partnership with state schools and local communities for the benefit of as many children and young people as possible and want to build on this work. We believe there is more to be gained for all learners in Scotland by working with the independent sector, rather than against it."
Scottish Labour declined to comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel