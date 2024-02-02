Independence would see a new public service broadcaster established to deliver free-to-air sporting events, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has said.
In the 10th independence paper published by the Scottish Government, the minister sets out how the culture sector could be enhanced to suit the country’s audience.
Mr Robertson said the new broadcaster would expand on the current television and radio offerings, airing national sporting events such as Scottish men’s and women’s football qualifier matches for the World Cup and European Championships.
The paper, part of the Building a New Scotland series, states the service would be regulated by a new Scotland-based regulator, with ministers anticipating “a licence fee funding model would likely remain the best option”.
It adds that the expected remit would include “impartial news and distinctive programming” tailored to a Scottish audience.
The issue of free-to-air football has been growing in recent months, with Mr Robertson previously urging current broadcasters to obtain the rights from Uefa for Scotland games.
Current rights are held by Viaplay and require fans to pay a subscription to watch the matches.
However STV and BBC have secured the rights to broadcast certain games for Scotland’s group stage fixtures of the men’s European Championship this summer.
The paper also outlines how the Government aims to enhance the culture sector by rejoining the EU and becoming members of multilateral conventions such as Unesco.
Mr Robertson said: “Our culture and creative sectors, such as music, video games and the screen sector, are a key part of Scotland’s economy, not just in their own right but also as a driver of other sectors such as tourism and hospitality.
“Our creative industries already make an important contribution to our economy, but as an independent country Scotland’s rich and diverse culture would help our economy to thrive.
“Independence means that broadcasting decisions that impact Scottish audiences and our creative industries would be determined by the Scottish public through the Scottish Parliament.
“For example, decisions about what large-scale sporting events should be made available to broadcast free-to-air, such as international football qualifiers.
“A new public service broadcaster would prioritise content and services that are more representative of diverse audiences in Scotland.
“Brexit and the removal of free movement has had a major impact on Scotland’s cultural and creative sectors by limiting access to the people, talent and skills the sector needs.
“The increased costs and administrative burdens have also meant that working in the EU is now beyond the reach of many of Scotland’s artists, damaging their ability to reach new audiences and generate income.
“Independence and Scotland becoming a full member state within the EU is the only way for artists and creatives to regain the vast benefits of EU membership, including freedom of movement.”
