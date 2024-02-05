A Scottish company aims to demonstrate its gravity energy storage technology at full scale in one of Europe’s deepest mines, near a small town in central Finland.
Gravitricity said the plan to transform a disused mine shaft into an underground energy store - using its technology - could “offer new opportunities” for the remote community of Pyhäjärvi.
The Edinburgh company has developed an energy storage system, known as GraviStore, which raises and lowers heavy weights in underground shafts, which it says offers “some of the best characteristics of lithium-ion batteries and pumped hydro storage”.
Gravitricity said: “The community of Pyhäjärvi, with just 5000 inhabitants, lies 450 kilometres north of Finland’s capital, Helsinki. Nearby lies Pyhäsalmi Mine - Europe’s deepest zinc and copper mine - owned by First Quantum Minerals, a Canadian mining corporation, and descending 1,444 metres into the earth.
“Many of the mine’s operations have now ended.”
Gravitricity noted its technology uses heavy weights suspended in a deep shaft by cables attached to winches. When there is excess electricity, for example on a windy day, the weight is winched to the top of the shaft ready to generate power. This weight can then be released when required - in less than a second - and the winches become generators, producing either a large burst of electricity quickly, or releasing it more slowly depending on what is needed.
The local community has set up a special development company, called Callio Pyhäjärvi, to promote regeneration projects at the historic mine, of which the GraviStore scheme will be part, Gravitricity noted.
The Edinburgh company said: “The two organisations have now signed an agreement to transform a 530-metre-deep auxiliary shaft into a full-scale prototype of Gravitricity’s technology - and anticipate this could become Europe’s first GraviStore deployment.”
It added that the scheme being developed would deliver up to two megawatts of storage capacity, declaring: “This would tie straight into the local electricity grid and provide balancing services to the Finnish network.”
Gravitricity noted it had last year signed an agreement with Swedish-Swiss energy multinational ABB to use ABB’s mine-hoist expertise to help accelerate the adoption of underground energy storage.
It added that it anticipated ABB would lend its expertise to the project, alongside Gravitricity’s other strategic partner, Dutch winch specialist Huisman.
Gravitricity executive chairman Martin Wright said: “This project will demonstrate at full scale how our technology can offer reliable long-life energy storage that can capture and store energy during periods of low demand and release it rapidly when required.
“This full-scale project will provide a pathway to other commercial projects and allow our solution to be embedded into mine decommissioning activities, offering a potential future for mines approaching the end of their original service life.”
He added: “It will also provide vital new low-carbon jobs in an area which has suffered significantly from the end of traditional mining operations.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here