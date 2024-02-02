A 40-year-old man has been found guilty of serious sexual assault against a woman in Glasgow’s East End.
Barzan Nawshowani pretended to be a taxi driver and picked up a woman and her friend in his car in Glasgow’s city centre on August 7, 2022.
The pair had been on a night out when Nawshowani dropped the friend off, before driving the woman to a premises in the city’s east end where he seriously sexually assaulted her.
He was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday after a two-week trial and will be sentenced in due course.
Detective chief inspector Iain Nelson said: “Barzan Nawshowani took advantage of a woman who, believing him to be a bona fide taxi driver, trusted him to make sure she got home safely. He totally abused that trust and what he did was deplorable.
“I would like to praise the woman for coming forward to police.
“Her courage and testimony are what had him convicted today and also importantly it made sure he is no longer a risk to other women at this time.”
