A man has injured three people in a stabbing attack at the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris.
French police said officers quickly detained the attacker who used a sharp weapon in the assault at around 8am.
One of the people injured was in a serious condition, police said.
Posting on social media, interior minister Gerald Darmanin described the attack as an “unbearable act” and thanked those who detained the assailant.
Security in Paris is being ramped up as it prepares to welcome 10,500 Olympians and millions of visitors for the first Olympic Games in a century in the French capital.
The Games will begin with a massive open-air ceremony along the River Seine on July 26, a major security challenge in the city that has been repeatedly hit by terror attacks, most notably in 2015.
Most recently, a man targeted passers-by near the Eiffel Tower in December, killing a German tourist with a knife and injuring two others.
The Gare de Lyon is one of the busiest railway stations in Paris. It is a hub for high-speed trains that link the capital to other cities and for commuter trains that serve the suburbs and towns in the Paris region.
