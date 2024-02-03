A teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Elgin.
Police were called to Elgin Bus Station on Friday evening following a report of an assault.
Emergency services also attended and a 58-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Dr Grays Hospital, where he later died.
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the alleged incident, police said.
Police enquiries are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40pm on Friday, 2 February, 2024, police were called to the St Giles Road area of Elgin following a report of the assault of a 58-year-old man.
“Emergency services attended, and the man was taken to Dr Grays Hospital in Elgin where he later died.
“A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.”
Stagecoach Bluebird posted on social media that there is major disruption to its services due to the police incident.
