Emergency services also attended and a 58-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Dr Grays Hospital, where he later died.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the alleged incident, police said.

Stagecoach North Scotland confirmed that the man who died was a driver with the company, and said it is assisting police with their investigation.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: "We are shocked and saddened by this news and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.

"Safety is our number one priority and incidents like this are extremely rare. We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and our driver's family as well as assisting the police in their investigation."

Jérémie Fernandes, Councillor for Elgin City North, added: "I am deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic incident that occurred at Elgin Bus Station.

"My heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of the victim during this unimaginably difficult time."

Police said enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40pm on Friday, 2 February, 2024, police were called to the St Giles Road area of Elgin following a report of the assault of a 58-year-old man.

“Emergency services attended, and the man was taken to Dr Grays Hospital in Elgin where he later died.

“A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.”

Stagecoach North stated on social media that there is major disruption to its service as a result of the police presence at Elgin Bus Station. In the meantime, the bus company has advised passengers to seek alternative transport.