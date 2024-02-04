Police have warned the public to stay away from a gold mine in the Highlands.

It comes after officers received reports of persons accessing a live industrial gold mine site near Tyndrum.

Police Scotland's Forth Valley Division, which covers the Clackmanannshire, Falkirk and Stirling council areas, took to social media to issue the warning.

Posting on X, Police Scotland's Forth Valley Division wrote: "We have received reports of persons accessing a live industrial gold mine site at Tyndrum.

"Please be aware the public should not enter any part of the mine, there is a risk of serious injury or death."