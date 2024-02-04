A Scottish airport is in talks over new international routes and on the radar of one of the world's largest airlines as a future flights connection.
The news is revealed by the chief executive of Glasgow Airport in an exclusive interview with business editor Ian McConnell for the new edition of our Business HQ Monthly.
Andy Cliffe cited new routes, services and capacity already won by the airport as means of boosting passenger traffic.
Business HQ earlier revealed that Turkish Airlines, the world's largest airline by countries served, named Glasgow in its plans for future connections.
Mr Cliffe said: "There has been a lot of talk about what Turkish [Airlines] wants to do. Glasgow sits on their radar of intended opportunities."
He also said: "North America remains absolutely a target."
Action Stations: How Scotland became a gaming superpower
It’s game on for Scotland as it punches above its weight, drives too fast and dances in a nappy to top spot.
With a relatively modest 148,000 people living in the city, Dundee is said to have more games developers per head of population than anywhere else in the UK and indisputably lies at the heart of Scotland’s gaming industry.
Why this distinction is held by the City of Discovery, rather than one of Scotland’s larger urban conurbations, is something of an apocryphal tale.
Shopping centre breaks record after 'exceptional' year
A giant retail and leisure destination on the south side of Glasgow reached a notable landmark at Christmas, but you will not find its most senior leader resting on his laurels.
Silverburn recorded 15 million visits for the first time in its history in 2023, underlining its recovery from the challenges of the pandemic and its ability to prosper amid the tough conditions facing the retail sector. The number of people who passed through its doors last year was up 12.5% on 2022, as the centre bucked the trend of declining footfall blighting so many shopping destinations as the cost-of-living crisis continues to weigh on consumer confidence.
Airline launches three new routes from Scottish airport as earnings surge
The varying business fortunes of the players across the aviation industry have been thrown into stark reality.
The gulf was clear as one larger airline hailed a raft of new destinations while another smaller carrier’s accounts showed a decrease in earnings in the wake of it axing one of its routes this month. As one Scottish airport celebrated the addition of three new routes, Britain’s smallest scheduled airline, serving Scotland’s islands, recorded a drop in profits.
