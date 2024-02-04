The pedestrian, a 47-year-old man, was walking within the carpark when he was struck by a red Mini that was reversing.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to St Johns Hospital in Livingston for treatment.

The driver made off in the direction of Deans North Road.

Police enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.

Constable Andrew Fraser, said: “There were a number of people in the area at the time of the crash and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, particularly if you have dash-cam footage or private CCTV that could assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone who can assist should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1521 of Saturday 3 February 2024.