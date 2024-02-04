A Stagecoach bus driver who died following an "assault" at a Scots bus station has been named by police as Keith Rollinson.
The alleged incident occurred at Elgin Bus Station around 10.40pm on Friday evening.
The 58-year-old was taken to Dr Grays Hospital in Elgin, where he later died.
Police confirmed that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
READ MORE: Stagecoach bus driver dies after 'assault' at Elgin bus station
He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday.
Detective Inspector Gavin Fleming, of Aberdeen CID, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Keith’s family and we are providing them with support at what is a very difficult time for them. They have asked for their privacy to be respected.”
Stagecoach North Scotland said it is assisting police with their investigation.
A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: "We are shocked and saddened by this news and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.
"Safety is our number one priority and incidents like this are extremely rare. We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and our driver's family as well as assisting the police in their investigation."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article