The 58-year-old was taken to Dr Grays Hospital in Elgin, where he later died.

Police confirmed that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Gavin Fleming, of Aberdeen CID, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Keith’s family and we are providing them with support at what is a very difficult time for them. They have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

Stagecoach North Scotland said it is assisting police with their investigation.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: "We are shocked and saddened by this news and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.

"Safety is our number one priority and incidents like this are extremely rare. We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and our driver's family as well as assisting the police in their investigation."