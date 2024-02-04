A post on the restaurant's Facebook page read: "It’s with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to close down Gias.

"We want to thank every one of our loyal and friendly customers for your support over the years and especially the last few months as our family has went through a very difficult time."

Cafe Gia, previously known as Trattoria Gia, was opened by husband & wife team Daniele & Theresa Giannoni in the Merchant City in 1999.

The restaurant then moved to Glasgow's East End in 2019, with Theresa Giannonni and family at the helm.

In 2021 it was named as a finalist in the categories of 'Scotland’s Best Family Friendly Restaurant' and 'Scottish Barista Champion' at the Scottish Italian Awards.