A police investigation is underway after a girl was raped within Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park. 

Police said they received a report of the serious sexual assault at around 5.15pm on Saturday.

Officers investigating the attack have cordoned off a bridge over the River Kelvin within the park, with a marked police vehicle parked nearby.

READ MORE: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run incident in Livingston car park

Police enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a serious sexual assault on a girl in the Kelvingrove Park area of Glasgow around 5.15pm on Saturday, 3 February, 2024.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

 