The Met Office has warned of potential travel disruption in Scotland as a result of persistent and at times heavy rainfall.

A weather warning covering western parts of Scotland came into force at 6pm on Sunday and lasts until 9pm on Monday evening.

A lengthy period of rain looks likely to develop across parts of western Scotland on Sunday and Monday, with rain slowly push north through Sunday, before pivoting and then returning south later on Monday.

While there is some uncertainty as to how far north the rain gets, The Met Office warned that 40-75 mm of rain may fall quite widely in the warning area, with a potential for 120-170 mm in the wettest areas - parts of Argyll, Lochaber and Wester Ross.

Network Rail has imposed speed restrictions on several routes for safety reasons as a result of the warning from 7pm on Sunday until midday on Tuesday. 

ScotRail confirmed that speed restrictions are in place on the Inverness-Glasgow/Edinburgh route, as well as the Kyle, Far North and West Highland lines.