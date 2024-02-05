However, last night the group posted on the social media platform X that a fiddle and viola had "disappeared" at around midnight between the Barrowland and the Hilton Double Tree hotel on Cambridge Street.

Both instruments were contained in the same case and belong to the Dublin band's Cormac MacDiarmada.

The group has offered a reward for their safe return.

**PLEASE SHARE**

Lost in Glasgow last night. Cormac's fiddle and viola disappeared in Glasgow around midnight somewhere between the Barrowland Ballroom and Double Tree hotel on Cambridge St.

Both were in the one case, similar to pictured below.

REWARD OFFERED.

Thanks x

❤️ pic.twitter.com/VEDPAg2akh — LANKUM (@LankumDublin) February 4, 2024

This year was the 31st Celtic Connections, a world-renowned folk, roots and world music festival that ran for 18 days with more than 300 events involving 1,200 artists across 25 of the city’s venues.

The biggest winter festival of its kind in Europe, the festival hosted more than 115,000 attendees.