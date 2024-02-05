Irish band Lankum has posted a reward for the safe return of two instruments that went missing following a gig in Glasgow.

The four-piece performed at the Barrowland venue as part of this year's Celtic Connections festival.

However, last night the group posted on the social media platform X that a fiddle and viola had "disappeared" at around midnight between the Barrowland and the Hilton Double Tree hotel on Cambridge Street.

Both instruments were contained in the same case and belong to the Dublin band's Cormac MacDiarmada.

The group has offered a reward for their safe return.

This year was the 31st Celtic Connections, a world-renowned folk, roots and world music festival that ran for 18 days with more than 300 events involving 1,200 artists across 25 of the city’s venues.

The biggest winter festival of its kind in Europe, the festival hosted more than 115,000 attendees. 

 

 

 