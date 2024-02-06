Titled What If You’re Right?, the campaign has been designed with input from adult survivors of sexual abuse across Scotland, and highlights both the immediate and long-term consequences of offences against children.

It is urging people who have concerns about a child to raise their concerns through their local council’s child protection team or to contact Police Scotland if they think a youngster may be in danger.

Child Protection Scotland’s website also contains information about how to take action.

Mhairi Grant from Child Protection Committees Scotland urges concerned adults not to ignore red flags that something is seriously wrong for a child.

“We listened to many adult survivors of child sexual abuse as we developed this campaign. They were all clear that sexual abuse is not only horrendous at the time it is happening, but it can also cause lifelong physical and emotional damage. Trauma experienced as a result of child sexual abuse can ruin lives.”

Vicci, a child sexual abuse survivor who contributed to the campaign, endured sexual abuse by members of her extended family for many years, from a very young age.

“I was abused until I was about 10. I don’t remember a time where I wasn’t abused, where I wasn’t touched, where I wasn’t made to do things. That got progressively worse, I was probably younger than 8 when they started raping me.”

Vicci is clear that the experience of being sexually abused as a child has had long lasting ramifications.

“It’s impacted my life in ways I could never have imagined. I’ve been in very dark places, I’ve been suicidal, I’ve been hospitalised.

“Certain sounds and smells can make me physically sick, even particular words can trigger flashbacks, and put me in a vulnerable and unsafe position.

"I struggle with a fear of never knowing who’s round the next corner and trust is a huge issue too - when those people, the abusers, have told you that they love you but then hurt you terribly, how do you then trust other people?”

The groups said everyone has a duty to speak up (Image: PA)

Martin Crewe, Director of Barnardo’s Scotland said that taking action is essential to help prevent lifelong damage.

Both Child Protection Committees Scotland and campaign partner Barnardo’s Scotland understand that people can be hesitant about acting on a gut feeling,

Mr Crewe said: “It’s important that adults know how to spot the signs of child abuse and exploitation, and how to do something about it.

“If you are worried about a child or young person, you can visit the Child Protection Scotland campaign website for more resources on what to do – including the Barnardo’s-hosted centre of expertise on child sexual abuse which has developed resources to support adults working with children.

“Barnardo’s supports thousands of children and young people every year who have been exploited and we continue to urge decision-makers across the UK to take urgent action at the national level to change laws and policy to better protect our young people – from strengthening the Online Safety Act in the UK Parliament, to asking the Scottish Government to refresh its national action plan to tackle child exploitation.”

Mhairi Grant added that it was everyone’s duty to help protect children.

She said: “It’s everyone’s job to keep children safe from harm, and we all need to play our part to help limit the long term damage child sexual abuse can cause. Don’t wait for someone else to take action, report concerns yourself.

“Yes, it can be scary to speak up, but we need to be brave and not ignore signs that there’s a potential problem.”