At the ‘No Place in Politics: Tackling Abuse and Intimidation’ event - the university's Stevenson Trust for Citizenship’s 2024 lecture - they will discuss the commission's plea and the practical and deliverable recommendations to tackle abuse in politics that it offers.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale hold roses as they attend a vigil in memory of Labour MP Jo Cox in George Square, Glasgow, on June 17, 2016 (Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)Abuse and intimidation of elected representatives has been described as one of the biggest threats to democracy in the UK. In the last seven years, two MPs - Jo Cox and Sir David Amess - were murdered as they met their constituents. Many elected representatives routinely receive abuse.

Tributes to Mrs Cox after her death in June 2016 were Hillary Clinton, at that time the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee in the US, who said she was horrified by the "assassination" and described Mrs Cox as a "rising star".

In Scotland, Holyrood magazine has revealed that 70% of MSPs said they had feared for their safety since being elected, rising to almost 90% of female MSPs. ITV Wales found that in 2023, 80% of Welsh MPs and Senedd Members have felt threatened since being in office, with 43% receiving a death threat.

Many of those active in politics cite abuse as a reason that they step down from office or choose not to run.

Addressing the issue is complex and requires action across multiple different sectors including governments, political parties and the police.

The Civility Commission found two key problem areas that require urgent attention - a lack of central co-ordinating force at government level and a lack of political education amongst the British public.

Su Moore said: “With UK elections taking place this year, understanding and combatting abuse in politics is more important than ever. This call to action has aimed to find implementable solutions that make a difference to the issue of abuse and intimidation of elected politicians.

Jo Cox MP (Image: Unknown)“Throughout our work with stakeholders, our focus has been on working collaboratively to highlight the areas where change is both necessary and possible. Our recommendations are deliberately ambitious - we want them to be able to address the root causes of the issue, as well as to bring more immediate solutions to improve the situation for those politicians who currently serve.”

The call to action makes recommendations in eight categories: co-ordination and behaviour; political literacy; social media and media; police and security; Parliament (Westminster and devolved administrations); local government; elections, and political parties.

Jacqui Smith, foundation Chair and a former Home Secretary, said: “Abuse and intimidation of elected politicians is a genuine threat to democracy in this country and now is the time to act if we want to prevent elected representatives from stepping down and ensure a diverse and talented future pipeline of politicians.

“We are urging all those identified in the report as having a role to play – including central government, policing institutions, and social media firms – to adopt these recommendations so that we can make real change for the benefit of our democracy.”

Sir David Amess (Image: Unknown)Four ex-Prime Ministers - Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May – have already voiced support for the commission's recommendations.

‘No Place in Politics: Tackling Abuse and Intimidation’ will take place on Tuesday, 6 February at 6:10pm in the university's Sir Charles Wilson Lecture Theatre. There will be an opportunity to attend online.

The Stevenson Lectures in Citizenship were established in 1921 by a bequest to the University from Sir Daniel Macaulay Stevenson, a Glasgow-born engineer, politician and philanthropist.