Last month the star announced he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

A long-term pal of the iconic producer DJ Kid shared the devastating news on social media.

Revealing the news, he said: "It is with tremendous sadness that I announce the sad passing on Sunday afternoon of legendary Scottish DJ, producer and long-time friend Mallorca Lee, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer just 4 weeks ago.

"He was 51.

"During this incredibly upsetting time, my deepest sympathy goes out to Maria Mallorca's wife his children Angel and Oceano and his extended family and friends.

"You will be deeply missed, brother, but your energy and legacy will live on."

Meanwhile, in a post shared on Mallorca's Facebook, it says: "We love you infinity, goodbye and safe trip."