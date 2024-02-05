Heart of Midlothian has today opened the doors to what it is hailing as the UK’s “first club-owned and operated hotel inside a football stadium”.
The Scottish Premiership football club has launched its new 25-bedroom hotel and events space within the main stand at Tynecastle Park in the west of Edinburgh.
Ann Budge, who chairs Hearts, said: “We’re extremely proud to have reached this significant milestone in the 150-year history of the club, and look forward to welcoming overnight guests from around the world to enjoy our award-winning hospitality and facilities.
“Tynecastle Park is the only hotel of its kind found anywhere in the UK and offers a truly unique hotel experience in…Tynecastle Park Stadium.”
READ MORE: Scotland will continue to trail UK - think-tank
She added: “Driven by our vision of self-sustainability, community and growth, Tynecastle Park Hotel is owned and managed entirely by Hearts and the success of the hotel directly supports the ambitions of the club.
“Our in-house hospitality team will have full responsibility for running the hotel and providing one-of-a-kind matchday experiences and guest stays.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Don't throw stones Mr Ross. Can't you see you're in a glass house?
Hearts said that, as well as its “vast supporter base both in Edinburgh and from further afield”, it hopes to attract international visitors and guests from around the UK “looking for high-quality, contemporary accommodation as part of an Edinburgh city break”.
It added: “Tynecastle Park Hotel offers a choice of individually styled guest rooms, including family, executive and accessible rooms, as well as a club lounge.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A bottomless box of excuses
“The 25 guest rooms have been designed to a high specification, offering comfort and quality throughout, including ensuite shower rooms with marble finish, monsoon showers and emperor-sized beds. Selected guest rooms provide guests with the option of a live view of the pitch or the city skyline on HD (high-definition) plasma screens.”
The club noted that its “award-winning” Skyline Restaurant, on the top floor of the main stand, will now be open seven days a week, offering both overnight guests and non-residents the “finest Scottish seasonal menus”.
And it declared: “The well-established conference and events business will have six new meeting and event spaces. This will offer even more choice to stage exhibitions, trade shows, weddings, gala dinners or parties, whether for overnight guests or non-residents. Smaller and more intimate spaces also cater for exclusive boardroom meetings, private cocktail receptions and family gatherings.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel