Ann Budge, who chairs Hearts, said: “We’re extremely proud to have reached this significant milestone in the 150-year history of the club, and look forward to welcoming overnight guests from around the world to enjoy our award-winning hospitality and facilities.

“Tynecastle Park is the only hotel of its kind found anywhere in the UK and offers a truly unique hotel experience in…Tynecastle Park Stadium.”

She added: “Driven by our vision of self-sustainability, community and growth, Tynecastle Park Hotel is owned and managed entirely by Hearts and the success of the hotel directly supports the ambitions of the club.

“Our in-house hospitality team will have full responsibility for running the hotel and providing one-of-a-kind matchday experiences and guest stays.”

Hearts said that, as well as its “vast supporter base both in Edinburgh and from further afield”, it hopes to attract international visitors and guests from around the UK “looking for high-quality, contemporary accommodation as part of an Edinburgh city break”.

It added: “Tynecastle Park Hotel offers a choice of individually styled guest rooms, including family, executive and accessible rooms, as well as a club lounge.

“The 25 guest rooms have been designed to a high specification, offering comfort and quality throughout, including ensuite shower rooms with marble finish, monsoon showers and emperor-sized beds. Selected guest rooms provide guests with the option of a live view of the pitch or the city skyline on HD (high-definition) plasma screens.”

The club noted that its “award-winning” Skyline Restaurant, on the top floor of the main stand, will now be open seven days a week, offering both overnight guests and non-residents the “finest Scottish seasonal menus”.

And it declared: “The well-established conference and events business will have six new meeting and event spaces. This will offer even more choice to stage exhibitions, trade shows, weddings, gala dinners or parties, whether for overnight guests or non-residents. Smaller and more intimate spaces also cater for exclusive boardroom meetings, private cocktail receptions and family gatherings.”