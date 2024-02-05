The King was spotted in his first public outing yesterday as he visited St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday with Queen Camilla.

A statement from the Palace said: “During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf said: "My thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty The King.

"I wish him the very best for a speedy recovery and return to public life. My thoughts are also with Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at what I know will be a worrying time for them all."

Former First Minister Alex Salmond said: “Every family in the country will have an experience of the impact cancer has had on a loved one.

“Cancer is a cruel disease that has robbed the lives of many people and resulted in unimaginable heartbreak for those affected and their families.

“My thoughts are with King Charles at this time. I wish him, his family and friends well, through this difficult period, and hope that his decision to make his diagnosis public will lead to greater awareness and support for the many cancer charities across the country whose work has helped so many families in Scotland’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacted to the news of the King’s cancer diagnosis by tweeting: “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.

“I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has wished the King “all the very best for his recovery” after he was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

Sir Keir tweeted: “On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery.

“We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: “I know the whole House will wish to join me in expressing our sympathies with His Majesty the King following the news announcement this evening.

“Our thoughts are, of course, with His Majesty and his family, and we’d all wish to send him our very best wishes for the successful treatment and a speedy recovery following tonight’s news.”

Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss sent their best wishes to the King.

Mr Johnson wrote on social media: “The whole country will be rooting for the King today. Best wishes to Charles III for a full and speedy recovery.”

Ms Truss said: “Sending every best wish to His Majesty The King and the Royal Family as he undergoes his treatment for cancer. He will be in our thoughts and prayers."

Michelle O'Neill, the newly-elected Sinn Fein First Minister of Northern Ireland said: "I am very sorry to hear of King Charles illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment and a full and speedy recovery."

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said she was praying for the King: “I would like to wish His Majesty, King Charles all the the very best for his treatment,” she said.

“I, like many people throughout Northern Ireland, will keep him and his family in my prayers.”

The 75-year-old became King when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died at Balmoral Castle in September 2022.

His coronation was held on May 6, 2023, and received the Honours of Scotland on July 5.

Following the announcement of his diagnosis, PA News reported that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has spoken to his father and will visit him in the coming days.

It quoted a source as saying: "The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days."