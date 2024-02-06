Following extensive consultation with its membership, NFU Scotland has again challenged the proposed introduction of digital grain passports after half of the requirements set by the union were not met.

Concerns were raised over three key benchmarks – accessibility, efficiency and cost benefit – while fitness for purpose, data ownership and data usage satisfied the criteria. In response to the consultation, the lobbying body stated that it remains unsupportive of a scheme that was first proposed in November 2022.

Following the response to the latest consultation, NFU Scotland’s combinable crops chair Willie Thomson said he remains unconvinced that the proposed digital system would represent an upgrade on the existing paper one, while head of policy Gemma Cooper expressed concerns over how the new system would work in practice.

“We understand the need to move with the times, but the current paper-based system works because it is simple and cost effective”, she said.

Round-up

Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 304p/kg and sold to 330p/kg, while heifers averaged 300p/kg and sold to 340p/kg, and cast cows averaged 187p/kg and sold to 249p/kg or £2,092/head. Hoggs recovered well on the week to finish up 11p at an average of 311p/kg, and sold to £200/head for Texels or 393p/kg for Beltexes. And cast sheep averaged £109/head and sold to £220 for Texels.

A mixed show of prime hoggets at Ayr yesterday averaged 310p/kg or £137/head and sold to £166/head for a pen of Beltexes from Knockgerran or to £338p/kg for Beltexes from Mid Craigton, while Blackies peaked at £151/head for low Drumclog or 318p/kg for Baidlandhill. Cast sheep were equally mixed but trade was firmer on the week, with ewes peaking at £228/head for Texels from Drumsynie Estate and tups selling to £174 for a Lleyn from Chapelton, who also led the Mule class at £123.

Prime heifers were less in demand in Carlisle yesterday, dropping 16p on the week to average 272p/kg, but young bulls met a decent trade to rise 5p on the week to average 249p/kg. And cast beef and dairy cows held up well at 187p/kg and 147p/kg respectively, and prime hoggs jumped by an impressive 24p on the week to achieve an average of 324p/kg and sold to £188/head or 424p/kg.

Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark yesterday rose slightly on the week to average 298p/kg and sold to 345p/kg for a Limousin cross, while bullocks of the same breeding averaged 292p/kg and sold to 318p/kg.

Cast beef and dairy cows continued to attract demand, selling to 183p/kg and 149p/kg respectively, but in line yesterday’s trends it was prime hoggets that were the strongest trade as they rose 28p on the week to average 320p/kg and sold to 381p/kg or £204/head. And cast ewes held up well, averaging £96/head and selling to £228 for a Texel.