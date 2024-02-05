The UK Government has said it would be “remiss” of it not to intervene on Scotland’s troubled ferry service after hosting a summit with CalMac and affected islanders.
Scotland Office minister John Lamont discussed the situation with executives from the state-owned ferry operator and community representatives this afternoon.
He said the “full and frank” talks reflected “clear frustration” among islanders that their concerns about the unreliable and ageing west coast fleet were being ignored.
CalMac is owned by the Scottish Government and transport is devolved to Holyrood, however the UK Government has said it is “monitoring the situation closely”.
UK ministers said they were also influenced by the six years overdue and vastly over budget pair of ferries being built at the Ferguson Marine yard on the Clyde.
Taking part in the online summit were CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond, Operations Director Robert Morrison, the CalMac Ferries Communities Board, Colonsay Lifeline Transport Group, Arran Ferry Action Group, Arran Community Development Trust, Mull and Iona Community Trust, Tobermory Harbour Association, businesses, councils and MSPs and MPs.
Speaking afterwards, Mr Lamont said: "I saw first-hand the problems many islanders are experiencing when I visited Oban, Mull and Arran in the summer.
“There was clear frustration that their voices were not being heeded and, when I spoke with CalMac Chief Executive Robbie Drummond, I was struck by the opportunity to improve lines of communication between the people who suffer when ferries are out of action, and the major operator of those vessels.
"Transport in Scotland is devolved to the Scottish Government, and the UK Government respects that.
“But it would be remiss of me as a Scotland Office Minister if I did not heed the growing chorus of voices alarmed that CalMac’s fleet is ageing, and promised new vessels linger on blocks or the dockyard quay.
“It is for the Scottish Government to act to improve the situation for our island communities, but I want to amplify the voices of those I met over the summer.
“I was very struck that Arran Ferry Action are reported to be disbanding over - as they see it - having their concerns ignored. Today’s meeting has, I hope, opened new channels of two-way communication between islanders and CalMac.”
The Scotland Office said it would pass the feedback to the UK Government, including to its Islands Forum which brings together representatives from islands from Shetland to Scilly as part of the Levelling Up agenda.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Government agency Transport Scotland said: "We are listening carefully to concerns raised by islanders and other ferry users and working hard to address these. Transport is devolved and the Minister for Transport regularly meets ferry community committees and has met the Ferry Communities Board in recent weeks.
"Last week we published our Islands Connectivity Plan and updated Vessels and Ports Plan and we encourage everyone with an interest to respond to our public consultation. The Plan is based on feedback from communities and stakeholders and further public events will be held throughout the consultation period.
"We also continue to consult on the development of the next Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Service contract, with a series of public engagement sessions to ensure that future ferry services are fit for purpose and serve everyone who needs them."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel