He said the “full and frank” talks reflected “clear frustration” among islanders that their concerns about the unreliable and ageing west coast fleet were being ignored.

CalMac is owned by the Scottish Government and transport is devolved to Holyrood, however the UK Government has said it is “monitoring the situation closely”.

UK ministers said they were also influenced by the six years overdue and vastly over budget pair of ferries being built at the Ferguson Marine yard on the Clyde.

Taking part in the online summit were CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond, Operations Director Robert Morrison, the CalMac Ferries Communities Board, Colonsay Lifeline Transport Group, Arran Ferry Action Group, Arran Community Development Trust, Mull and Iona Community Trust, Tobermory Harbour Association, businesses, councils and MSPs and MPs.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Lamont said: "I saw first-hand the problems many islanders are experiencing when I visited Oban, Mull and Arran in the summer.

“There was clear frustration that their voices were not being heeded and, when I spoke with CalMac Chief Executive Robbie Drummond, I was struck by the opportunity to improve lines of communication between the people who suffer when ferries are out of action, and the major operator of those vessels.

"Transport in Scotland is devolved to the Scottish Government, and the UK Government respects that.

“But it would be remiss of me as a Scotland Office Minister if I did not heed the growing chorus of voices alarmed that CalMac’s fleet is ageing, and promised new vessels linger on blocks or the dockyard quay.

“It is for the Scottish Government to act to improve the situation for our island communities, but I want to amplify the voices of those I met over the summer.

“I was very struck that Arran Ferry Action are reported to be disbanding over - as they see it - having their concerns ignored. Today’s meeting has, I hope, opened new channels of two-way communication between islanders and CalMac.”

The Scotland Office said it would pass the feedback to the UK Government, including to its Islands Forum which brings together representatives from islands from Shetland to Scilly as part of the Levelling Up agenda.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government agency Transport Scotland said: "We are listening carefully to concerns raised by islanders and other ferry users and working hard to address these. Transport is devolved and the Minister for Transport regularly meets ferry community committees and has met the Ferry Communities Board in recent weeks.

"Last week we published our Islands Connectivity Plan and updated Vessels and Ports Plan and we encourage everyone with an interest to respond to our public consultation. The Plan is based on feedback from communities and stakeholders and further public events will be held throughout the consultation period.

"We also continue to consult on the development of the next Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Service contract, with a series of public engagement sessions to ensure that future ferry services are fit for purpose and serve everyone who needs them."





