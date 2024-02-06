Highland Coast Hotels, which is looking to create year-round hospitality businesses in the north of Scotland, has added an eighth property to its portfolio with the acquisition of Lochardil House in Inverness.
A Victorian mansion set in its own gardens, the 4-star Lochardil House will offer 28 guest rooms with a choice of suites, family rooms, deluxe doubles and classic singles. There will also be a dedicated wedding and meeting space hosting between 10 and 200 people.
Highland Coast chief executive Guy Crawford said the acquisition is a testament to the commitment of the group and its partners despite challenging economic conditions.
“This is a really exciting milestone for Highland Coast Hotels," he said. "Lochardil House is our first hotel in Inverness and is also part of our ongoing investment and commitment to community-led hospitality in the north Highlands.
“We carefully selected this traditional and imposing Highland house to complement our existing hotel collection. It offers exactly the right kind of special charm, authenticity and proximity to the city centre that we were looking for. It’s also conveniently located at the gateway to the north Highlands and the starting point for the world-famous North Coast 500."
The announcement of the acquisition came as Highland Coast also confirmed the purchase of The Haven guest house, which will be integrated into the adjacent Plockton Inn purchased by the group in April of last year.
The Lochardil House development is expected to create more than 40 jobs in the Highland capital, with the restaurant and bar open to residents and the local community for lunch and dinner seven days a week.
“Our latest investment in Inverness is testament to our confidence in the potential of the Highland tourism and hospitality industry, which has faced a number of unprecedented economic challenges over the last few years," Mr Crawford added. "As well as helping to grow the city’s tourism economy, we also hope to create lasting careers in hospitality that will benefit the wider local community.”
Robert Ratcliffe from Highland Coast's Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch has been appointed as the new general manager of Lochardil House.
