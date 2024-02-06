Scottish law firm Gilson Gray has increased its footprint in Dundee and Angus by acquiring Bowmans Solicitors, which can trace its roots back a century-and-a-half.
Bowmans Solicitors’ owner and senior partner, Elizabeth McGillivray, heads a team of 11 joining Gilson Gray, which noted the deal would see it gain an office in Forfar as well as expanding its presence in Dundee.
Gilson Gray said: “Bowmans Solicitors has a long history, with roots dating back 150 years in the Tayside area. Elizabeth joined the firm in the 1980s and brings over 40 years of experience into the Gilson Gray fold.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A bottomless box of excuses
A spokeswoman for Gilson Gray noted the deal takes the firm’s headcount across Scotland and England to 365.
Gilson Gray said the acquisition brings in additional specialists in private client, estate agency, conveyancing, and family law.
It noted it had first moved into Dundee in 2020, and had since experienced “significant growth”.
READ MORE: Scottish airport chief reveals new route talks, big 2024 goal
The law firm has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen, Lincoln, and now Forfar.
Gilson Gray said it would now double its space at 2 West Marketgait in the centre of Dundee, taking on another floor of the building.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Don't throw stones Mr Ross. Can't you see you're in a glass house?
Lindsay Darroch, partner and head of Gilson Gray’s Dundee office, said: “Bowmans is a long-established reputable firm and I have known Elizabeth for around three decades.
“The rate of growth has once again exceeded our expectations, and we have leased an additional floor at our city-centre offices to accommodate the larger team with room for further development. The new office in Forfar also ties in with our strategy for business development. We see it as a huge opportunity for the firm to further develop in Angus, complementing our city-centre offerings.”
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
Glen Gilson, chair and managing partner of Gilson Gray, said: “The takeover of Bowmans in Dundee marks the start of another year of our planned growth. Since launching in 2014, Gilson Gray has built a reputation for disruption in the legal sector.”
Ms McGillivray said: “Joining Gilson Gray is only the start of the next chapter for Bowmans after 150 years as a legal firm. It is a great opportunity for my team and our clients, who now gain access to a full suite of legal expertise across the country to support and enhance the quality and standard of service we are known for.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here