Gilson Gray said: “Bowmans Solicitors has a long history, with roots dating back 150 years in the Tayside area. Elizabeth joined the firm in the 1980s and brings over 40 years of experience into the Gilson Gray fold.”

A spokeswoman for Gilson Gray noted the deal takes the firm’s headcount across Scotland and England to 365.

Gilson Gray said the acquisition brings in additional specialists in private client, estate agency, conveyancing, and family law.

It noted it had first moved into Dundee in 2020, and had since experienced “significant growth”.

The law firm has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen, Lincoln, and now Forfar.

Gilson Gray said it would now double its space at 2 West Marketgait in the centre of Dundee, taking on another floor of the building.

Lindsay Darroch, partner and head of Gilson Gray’s Dundee office, said: “Bowmans is a long-established reputable firm and I have known Elizabeth for around three decades.

“The rate of growth has once again exceeded our expectations, and we have leased an additional floor at our city-centre offices to accommodate the larger team with room for further development. The new office in Forfar also ties in with our strategy for business development. We see it as a huge opportunity for the firm to further develop in Angus, complementing our city-centre offerings.”

Glen Gilson, chair and managing partner of Gilson Gray, said: “The takeover of Bowmans in Dundee marks the start of another year of our planned growth. Since launching in 2014, Gilson Gray has built a reputation for disruption in the legal sector.”

Ms McGillivray said: “Joining Gilson Gray is only the start of the next chapter for Bowmans after 150 years as a legal firm. It is a great opportunity for my team and our clients, who now gain access to a full suite of legal expertise across the country to support and enhance the quality and standard of service we are known for.”