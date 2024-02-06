Shepherd and Wedderburn said it was also returning as sponsor of the offshore wind and sustainable cities conference streams.

READ MORE: 'UK first' claimed as Scottish football club opens hotel

Clare Foster, partner and head of clean energy at the Scottish law firm, said: “Over the years, we have seen remarkable growth and innovation in the clean energy and decarbonisation arenas. The All-Energy conference continues to challenge us, and all those working in this sector, to innovate, to try harder and do better. We are thrilled to continue our support to the UK’s largest low-carbon energy and decarbonisation event and look forward to celebrating our 10th anniversary at the conference in May.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A bottomless box of excuses

Shepherd and Wedderburn said: “All-Energy 2024, taking place alongside Dcarbonise on May 15 and 16 in Glasgow, promises to deliver unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration among industry pioneers, policymakers, and thought leaders.

“Featuring a dynamic line-up of keynote speakers and panel discussions, the conference, which is free to attend, remains a cornerstone event in advancing the clean energy agenda and accelerating the transition towards a low-carbon economy…

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Don't throw stones Mr Ross. Can't you see you're in a glass house?

“With over 9,000 attendees in 2023, and even more expected in 2024, the event continues to drive meaningful change and foster a sustainable future for generations to come.”

All-Energy and Dcarbonise are organised by events firm RX.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Brexiters' appetite for destruction as German overture spurned

Jonathan Heastie, portfolio director for energy and marine at RX, said: “We are delighted to celebrate 10 years of sponsorship by Shepherd and Wedderburn and look forward to working with them once again as headline sponsor particularly on plans for the offshore wind, and decarbonisation of cities/places conference streams where they ensure topicality and…attract large audiences.”