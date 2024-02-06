Hardies senior partner Danny McArthur said eight members of staff at David Adamson will join Hardies’ existing operations in Edinburgh and Dunfermline, including directors Alan Hirst, who ran the head office in Edinburgh, and Richard Bownass, who ran the Kirkcaldy office.

Mr Hirst said the acquisition will be good for both firms' clients.

“Not only does this deal allow us to expand the range of projects we can undertake for clients, but the addition of housing consultancy means that it enables Hardies to expand its service range too," he said.

Mr Bownass added: “In relation to Lothian and Fife, this arrangement will strengthen and expand our offering and consolidate Hardies’ position as the leading construction and surveying consultancy across these regions.”

The deal follows Hardies’ recent acquisitions of the John Duguid Partnership, BDG Thomson Gray, Allan & Hanel and Binnie-McKenzie Partnership and marks the latest stage of an expansion strategy that has seen it open three new offices across the UK.

The new offices in Belfast, Leeds, and London take Hardies' office network to 13 locations follow a series of major project wins across the UK and Ireland in recent years.

Edinburgh Airport homes developer names Steve Dunlop chair

Steve Dunlop (Image: Crosswind)

Steve Dunlop, the former chief executive of Scottish Enterprise, has been appointed successor to the late Lord Alistair Darling as head of a company planning to build thousands of new homes in the west of Edinburgh.

The business leader, who ran Scottish Enterprise for two and half years between 2018 and 2020, has been named as the new chairman of Crosswind Developments, following the passing of former Labour MP and Chancellor of the Exchequer Lord Darling in November.

Scottish income tax difference 'major concern' for employers

Economic growth in Scotland will accelerate this year but will trail that in the UK as a whole marginally, the EY ITEM Club forecasts.

The think-tank meanwhile said yesterday that, in an already “constrained” labour market in Scotland, “the incremental increases in income tax have created a meaningful cross-border divide”, declaring this was now a “major concern for employers”.