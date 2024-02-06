A Scottish Tory MP has lost his government responsibility for pylon-building after campaigning against new pylons in his constituency.
Andrew Bowie, a UK Government energy minister has been quietly moved from his role of overseeing national plans to build more pylons after being put in charge of the brief in February last year.
Politico reported that the West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP had his brief for pylons quietly passed to fellow energy minister Graham Stuart.
Read more: Andrew Bowie admits UK Government 'failed' to have net zero debate
Mr Bowie has kept hold of his responsibility for nuclear power and has taken on more scope for renewables as part of the swap with Mr Stuart.
According to Politico. the UK Government confirmed that Mr Bowie had raised potential conflicts of interest under the ministerial code, recording “a large number of energy companies and organisations working in or on behalf of the energy sector within the minister’s constituency and surrounding constituencies”.
In July 2023, while he held responsibility for the pylons policy, Mr Bowie wrote that concerns raised by his constituents over a proposed new substation and pylons were “a priority of mine”.
He added: “It was evident that SSEN [the developer] had made mistakes in their engagement with the local community."
Read more: UK Government gives up on imposing nuclear energy on Scotland
Mr Bowie also met with local anti-pylon campaigners before and after holding the brief.
In November, Mr Bowie’s boss, UK Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho, suggested that MPs faced “difficult conversations” with constituents about the local impact as the UK Government looks to radically expand the electricity grid in preparation for more green energy sources moving online.
Mr Bowie is defending a very slender majority in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine of just 843 at this year’s general election, while the new minister responsible for pylons, Mr Stuart, has a majority of more than 20,000 in his Beverley and Holderness constituency.
The MP, who was previously Theresa May’s parliamentary private secretary, has also served as minister for exports in the International Trade Department before switching to his energy role.
Read more: Andrew Bowie in 'conspiracy theory' row over 15 minute city claim
Tim Durrant, program director at the Institute for Government think tank, told Politico: “There’s a requirement in the ministerial code for ministers to avoid any conflict of interest between constituency issues and their departmental responsibilities.
“The code explicitly says responsibilities should be arranged to avoid any conflict, so it could be because of that that they’ve moved things around in DESNZ.”
Scottish Renewables said it is “time to be upfront and honest” about the need for updated infrastructure.
It said previous work by the UK National Grid estimated “five times more transmission lines need to be built by 2030 than have been built in the past 30 years, at a cost of more than £50 billion”.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here