Plans to reopen the Belmont Cinema have taken a further step forward with the appointment of architects to breathe new life into the historic picturehouse.
Belmont Community Cinema, chosen by Aberdeen City Council in September 2023 as preferred operator for the Belmont, has chosen architecture and interiors firm Tinto to re-design the cinema for a new audience. Tinto previously worked on the initial concept designs as part of the Belmont charity group's successful proposal.
“We have been very impressed with the Tinto team over the past few months we have worked together," Belmont Community Cinema trustee Jacob Campbell said.
"They have demonstrated a similar passion for the project, shown a deep-rooted understanding of the significance of the Belmont, its place within Aberdeen, and the steps required to preserve its future, whilst honouring its past.”
Richard Tinto, founder and chief executive of the eponymous architecture firm, said securing the contract was gratifying on several levels.
“The Belmont Cinema has a hugely important role to play in nurturing and sustaining the cultural heartbeat of Aberdeen, as part of a campaign to regenerate the city centre while retaining its heritage," he said.
"As a proud Aberdonian, I’m thrilled that Tinto has been appointed as a key player in preserving the Belmont as a classic cinematic experience for filmgoers, but also cementing its position as a community and educational hub for many years to come."
He added: “We passionately believe that our job as architects and designers is to create places and spaces which enhance the lives of the people who use and inhabit them, and respond sensitively to their cultural, social and environmental settings. The Belmont Cinema project is an opportunity for us to showcase these values in the process of reviving a much-loved, high-profile venue.”
READ MORE: Scottish cinemas in Arbroath and Bathgate for sale
In addition to Tinto, industry expert Rob Kenny has been appointed to project manage the refurbishment. Having been Curzon Cinema’s director of cinema and operations for 15 years, he now works as a consultant for Mustard Studio.
"Aberdeen deserves a first-class independent cinema, and I am beyond excited to be part of the talented team bringing this prestigious cinema back to life," Mr Kenny said.
The refurbished Belmont Cinema will showcase independent and world cinema and will include both a new-look cafe/bar and a community engagement space on the top floor to support the next generation of filmmakers.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here