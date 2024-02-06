The First Minister paid tribute to his colleague, who was appointed to the post in March last year.

It will mean a reshuffle for the SNP leader. The Scottish Government said a new Minister for Drugs and Alcohol policy would be appointed in "due course."

In her letter, Ms Whitham said: "Over the last year I experienced a series of events leading to post-traumatic stress which has impacted my wellbeing greatly and for which I am receiving treatment.

"I have sought to undertake my role in your government diligently and with the passion and focus that it requires.

"Sadly, after much soul searching, it is apparent to me that I must regrettably resign from my ministerial role so that I am able to look after my wellbeing and ensure my constituents of Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley continue to be represented assiduously."

In his reply, Mr Yousaf said he was "greatly saddened to hear that due to your personal ill-health you feel you cannot continue to give the role the focus that you would wish to."

He added: "I wanted you to be aware of how greatly I have valued your efforts to tackle alcohol and drug-related deaths - not least the work to take forward proposals for reviewing drug laws."

The First Minister said the government had "been enriched" by her efforts and the experience she had brought into public life.

Ms Whitham was first elected in 2021 and was first appointed as minister for community safety In January 2022. She was given the daunting task of becoming the Minister for Drugs and Alcohol in Mr Yousaf's first cabinet.

Last August, when the annual drug-related death statistics were published, she spoke of the fear she felt for a family member who had used substances.

Before becoming an MSP she was a councillor in East Ayrshire and worked for Women's Aid and in various community support roles.