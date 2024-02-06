Here is the full list of Michelin Star restaurants in Scotland for 2024:

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie (two stars)

Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder

Until this year, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at the luxury Gleneagles Hotel held the only two Michelin star rating in Scotland.

Carrying on the legacy of the late Andrew Fairlie, a team led by head chef Stephen McLaughlin and general manager Dale Dewsbury creates an experience where “thoughtful service and attention to detail are ranked as highly as creative cooking”.

95% of the vegetables used at the restaurant are sourced directly from their Victorian Garden, while a signature dish of home-smoked lobster with lime and garlic butter has become world famous in its own right.

The Glenturret Lalique (two stars)

The Glenturret Distillery, Crieff

The big news at this year’s Michelin Guide ceremony was a second star for a restaurant that is found in Scotland’s oldest working distillery.

Executive chef Mark Donald puts his years of experience across the world to use at the intimate 26-seater spot for tasting menus inspired by the Scottish culinary landscape.

Cail Bruich

725 Great Western Road, Glasgow

Under chef Lorna McNee, protégé of the late two Michelin-starred chef Andrew Fairlie, Cail Bruich brought the Michelin Star back to Glasgow in 2021 after a drought of 14 years.

She is currently the only female chef in Scotland to hold a star.

Inspired by the seasons, her kitchen works closely with local producers and suppliers to source the best of ingredients that are prepared with ‘originality, respect, and a lightness of touch’.

Unalome by Graeme Cheevers

36 Kelvingrove Street, Glasgow

Unalome by Graeme Cheevers secured its first Michelin Star just eight months after opening in Glasgow’s West End.

The first solo venture from the Scottish chef draws heavily from Japanese cuisine alongside traditional French cooking techniques.

Timberyard

10 Lady Lawson Street, Edinburgh

One of two Scottish restaurants to earn their first star in 2023, Timberyard in Edinburgh is overseen by the Radford family.

Interiors at the ex-warehouse space are the definition of industrial chic while dishes from head chef James Murray provide a showcase for artisan producers from across the country.

Condita

15 Salisbury Place, Edinburgh

An independent restaurant located just outside of Edinburgh city centre, there are only six tables at Condita where chef Conor Toomey offers a surprise menu.

The Michelin Guide said: “The skill of the kitchen is most evident in dishes that extract wonderful flavours from seemingly basic ingredients, like kohlrabi with goat's curd.”

The Kitchin

78 Commercial Quay, Leith, Edinburgh

Having been ‘at the forefront of the Edinburgh dining scene for years’, The Kitchin has yet to lose its touch.

The team led by Tom Kitchin follows a ‘from nature to plate’ philosophy is said to be a true reflection of their passion for the finest, freshest Scottish seasonal produce.

Restaurant Martin Wishart

54 The Shore, Leith, Edinburgh

Martin Wishart has been welcoming customers to his eponymous restaurant at the port of Leith for over 20 years.

Trained under renowned chefs including Albert Roux, Michel Roux Jr, Marco Pierre White and John Burton-Race, Wishart has taken ‘a little bit of inspiration from each mentor over time’ and used it to create his own culinary magic.

Loch Bay Restaurant

1-2 MacLeod’s Terrace, Stein, Isle of Skye

Seafood takes centre stage at the Isle of Skye’s only Michelin-Starred restaurant on the Waternish Peninsula.

Diners are taken on a multi-course journey through the finest fish and shellfish hand-delivered from the waters of Loch Bay and surrounding shorelines.

The Peat Inn

Cupar, Fife

The Peat Inn is a luxury restaurant with rooms near St Andrews with a history dating back to the mid-1700s.

Geoffrey and Katherine Smeddle have run this restaurant since 2006, with local ingredients like East Neuk crab, Black Isle lamb and Easter Grangemuir Farm strawberries to be expected on their menu according to season.

Heron

87-91A Henderson Street, Leith, Edinburgh

The second of two Scottish restaurants to receive its first star in 2023 was Heron in Leith.

An a la carte and tasting menu changes continuously, showcasing some of Scotland’s highest quality seasonal produce with their ‘own unique and contemporary approach’.

Chef patron Sam Yorke, now 26, made history as the youngest chef in Scottish history to receive the honour last year at the age of 25.