It comes after the same block of flats was evacuated on Monday shortly after 2pm and a 42-year-old man was later arrested.

Officers were called to the building due to reports of concern for a person at 2.20pm.

A variety of potentially harmful substances were found inside but it is not known what those substances were.

Police moved to reassure the public that there was no risk but a police presence remained in the area and the cordon was in place until 11pm.

Residents said they were told to leave the building around 8pm and are not permitted to re-enter.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said of Monday's incident: "A 42-year-old man has been arrested after the discovery of potentially hazardous substances at a property in Shettleston, Glasgow.

"Around 2.20pm on Monday, February 5 officers attended at an address on Old Shettleston Road following a report of concern for a person.

"A quantity of potentially hazardous substances was discovered within."

The spokesperson added inquiries were continuing.