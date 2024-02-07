A Scottish city has confirmed it will shortly use new legislation to introduce fines to prevent drivers parking cars on pavements and double parking.
Glasgow City Council said the introduction of penalty charge notices is imminent and drivers around the city will begin to see warning notices on their cars.
The council could not give a specific date for the launch of the fines but said new computer software would be needed first.
READ MORE: Pavement parking ban will not work without improvements to public transport
Councillor Angus Millar, City Convener for Transport, said: "Pavement parking and other types of problematic parking deters people from walking in their communities and can create safety issues for wheelchair users and people pushing prams.
"The new powers that allow enforcement against pavement parking, double parking and parking next to dropped kerbs will help us tackle the many complaints we receive from concerned residents across the city.
"To raise awareness of the new powers, we have been issuing warning notices to drivers in various parts of the city where problem parking has been identified.
"We hope this approach will encourage drivers to make changes to how they park their vehicles before they risk being issued with a £100 penalty charge notice."
Last month Edinburgh City Council became the first city in Scotland to enforce a ban on pavement parking using new legislation passed in 2021 but that was activated on January 29.
READ MORE: Of course The Promise is delayed - it made pledges it can't keep
It said a survey of residents showed 68% of respondents indicated their support for the plans.
Other local authorities around the country are following suit but implementation is in the gift of each council area so introduction of the legislation is varied.
Officials in Glasgow said the city is being surveyed to see if some streets might be spared from the ban.
Mr Millar added: "Our back office systems are being updated in line with the new legislation and aim to begin full enforcement of the new powers in the near future.
"We are also undertaking a full assessment of the roads network to help us establish if it would be appropriate to exempt any streets from a pavement parking ban."
Highland Council was next to follow Edinburgh with several other local authorities, including Aberdeen City Council, currently considering whether to introduce similar laws.
London has had a ban in place since 1974.
However, there have been concerns raised that banning pavement parking will make certain streets too narrow for the passage of bin lorries or the safe access of emergency services.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel