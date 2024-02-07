The council could not give a specific date for the launch of the fines but said new computer software would be needed first.

Councillor Angus Millar, City Convener for Transport, said: "Pavement parking and other types of problematic parking deters people from walking in their communities and can create safety issues for wheelchair users and people pushing prams.

"The new powers that allow enforcement against pavement parking, double parking and parking next to dropped kerbs will help us tackle the many complaints we receive from concerned residents across the city.

"To raise awareness of the new powers, we have been issuing warning notices to drivers in various parts of the city where problem parking has been identified.

"We hope this approach will encourage drivers to make changes to how they park their vehicles before they risk being issued with a £100 penalty charge notice."

Last month Edinburgh City Council became the first city in Scotland to enforce a ban on pavement parking using new legislation passed in 2021 but that was activated on January 29.

It said a survey of residents showed 68% of respondents indicated their support for the plans.

Other local authorities around the country are following suit but implementation is in the gift of each council area so introduction of the legislation is varied.

Officials in Glasgow said the city is being surveyed to see if some streets might be spared from the ban.

Mr Millar added: "Our back office systems are being updated in line with the new legislation and aim to begin full enforcement of the new powers in the near future.

"We are also undertaking a full assessment of the roads network to help us establish if it would be appropriate to exempt any streets from a pavement parking ban."

Highland Council was next to follow Edinburgh with several other local authorities, including Aberdeen City Council, currently considering whether to introduce similar laws.

London has had a ban in place since 1974.

However, there have been concerns raised that banning pavement parking will make certain streets too narrow for the passage of bin lorries or the safe access of emergency services.