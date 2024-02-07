The UK Government’s approach to asylum seekers has “failed” and created “inhumane” living conditions for those fleeing to the UK, a former refugee turned politician has said.
Glasgow councillor Roza Salih, Scotland’s first asylum seeker elected to public office, said the practice of housing people fleeing to the UK in temporary accommodation such as hotels and barges had fuelled the far-right.
And she believes the only beneficiaries of the current system are private organisations, whose executives receive “enormous salaries” for providing substandard accommodation thanks to contracts handed out by the Tories "costing the taxpayers millions of pounds".
READ MORE: Neil Mackay - Scottish asylum hotels are a gift for the far right
Writing in The Herald, Ms Salih said that the UK Government had exacerbated the housing crisis by presiding over a huge backlog in cases which had left local authorities ill-equipped to respond.
She called for reform of the system, saying that the UK Government needed to commit to housing asylum seekers in communities and ending the practice of using temporary accommodation.
Marking the first anniversary of far-right protests against refugees being housed in an Erskine hotel, Ms Salih said: “The Government's pursuit of large-scale asylum accommodation centres and the use of barges and ex-military bases perpetuate inhumane living conditions.
READ MORE: 'Asylum seekers aren't to blame for homelessness, the UK government is'
“Institutional accommodation strips individuals of their personal identity and ability to look after themselves, leading to adverse mental and physical health outcomes for already vulnerable people.
“The Government's dependence on private companies for asylum accommodation is flawed, lacking public accountability to local authorities, who should receive public funds instead.
“The private organisations used by the Home Office make huge profits from these contracts while their chief executives are paid enormous salaries. It’s a disgrace that these private companies are allowed to get away without any accountability to the public.”
She added: “The UK Government needs to think again. Its approach has failed, and reform is required. We need a fair vision, fostering an efficient asylum system that allows people who seek sanctuary to rebuild their lives safely as part of our communities.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel