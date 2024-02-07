Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were both 15 when they attacked Brianna, 16, with a hunting knife last year.

Last week, the teenage pair were sentenced to life in prison for what the judge said was an “exceptionally brutal” killing partly motivated by her transgender identity.

Opening Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir praised Esther Ghey, who is campaigning for tougher sanctions on social media.

He said: “This week the unwavering bravery of Brianna Ghey’s mother Esther has touched us all. As a father, I can’t even imagine the pain that she is going through and I am glad that she is with us in the gallery here today.”

Sir Keir then raised Mr Sunak’s £1,000 bet with TV host Piers Morgan about his Rwanda policy.

“A year ago, the Prime Minister promised to bring NHS waiting lists down. Isn’t he glad he didn’t bet a grand on it?” he asked.

Mr Sunak replied: “At least I stand by my commitments. He is so indecisive, the only bet he would make is an each-way bet.”

Replying, the Labour leader said: “He says he stands by his commitments. He once insisted if he missed his promises, these are the words he used, ‘I am the Prime Minister,’ and then he said ‘it is on me personally’.

“Today we learn from his own officials that he is the blocker to any deal to end the doctors’ strikes and every time he is asked he blames everyone else. So, what exactly did he mean when he said it is on him personally if he doesn’t meet his promise?”

The Prime Minister replied: “We are bringing the waiting lists down for the longest waiters and making progress, but it is a bit rich to hear about promises from someone who has broken every single promise he was elected on.

“I think I have counted almost 30 in the last year. Pensions, planning, peerages, public sector pay, tuition fees, childcare, second referendums, defining a woman, although in fairness that was only 99% of a u-turn.

“The list goes on but the theme is the same, it is empty words, broken promises and absolutely no plan.”

A visibly shocked Sir Keir hit out at Mr Sunak: “Of all the weeks to say that, when Brianna’s mother is in this chamber. Shame.

“Parading as a man of integrity when he’s got absolutely no responsibility.”

He added: “I think the role of the Prime Minister is to ensure that every single citizen in this country feels safe and respected, it’s a shame that the Prime Minister doesn’t share that.”

Later on, Labour MP Liz Twist asked Mr Sunak to apologise for his “insensitive” comment.

The Prime Minister ignored the question but then at the end of the session paid tribute to Ms Ghey.

“Could I just say also to Brianna Ghey's mum who is here, as I've said earlier this week, what happened was an unspeakable and shocking tragedy, and as I said earlier this week in the face of that for her mother, to demonstrate the compassion and empathy that she did last weekend, I thought demonstrated the very best of humanity in the face of seeing the very worst of humanity, and she deserves all our admiration and praise for that.”